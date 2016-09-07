Michael Grogan is a data science consultant, with a profound passion for statistics and programming. He regularly utilizes programming languages such as Python, R and SQL to analyze a wide range of datasets, and also explores aspects of web development in designing interactive web apps for data science analytics. Find him at michaeljgrogan.com.
Michael's articles
How To Create a Twitter App and API Interface Via Python
Michael explains how to use a Python API to connect to Twitter, and download tweets, follower lists, multiple tweets at once, and customize searches.
Shiny and R: How to Add Themes and Customize Error Messages
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
Quick Tip: How to Install .deb and .tar Files in Linux
Michael Grogan explains how to install programs in Linux using terminal commands.
Shiny, R and HTML: Merging Data Science and Web Development
Michael Grogan looks at the commands used to build an application in Shiny — both on the UI (user interface) side and the server side.