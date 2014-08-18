Danny Englander is a Drupal architect, themer, developer, and designer who lives in San Diego, California. He has a passion for Drupal and is always on a quest to learn something new every day. He blogs about all things Drupal on his website, highrockmedia.com and works for Jackson River as a Drupal Developer. Danny enjoys spending time with his wife in and around San Diego sightseeing and taking photos which he publishes on highrockphoto.com. He also dedicates time to pro-bono side projects, and his two Drupal.org contrib themes, Gratis and Bamboo.