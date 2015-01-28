JavaScript Functional Testing with Nightwatch.js
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces JavaScript functional testing and demonstrates how it can ensure that an application works as expected from a user’s perspective.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces JavaScript functional testing and demonstrates how it can ensure that an application works as expected from a user’s perspective.
By Reza Lavarian,
Here's a quick way to get rid of filesystem troubles (cleanup anyone?) when practicing TDD - virtual file systems!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
We use tests to test our code. But... how do we test our tests? Let's take a look at Humbug: a mutation testing framework!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew explains how to perform database-related tests in a Symfony app much faster - with a disposable in-memory SQLite database, avoiding any bulky mocks
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nitpick CI is a service with a singular purpose - making sure your Github PRs respect the PSR-2 code standard. In this post, we'll put it to the test
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses a wide variety of tips and tricks to build your own JavaScript library, ranging from API design to testing and documentation.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt starts developing a new PHP package with TDD practices in mind - using PhpUnit and Mockery all the way. Check it out!
By Eric Elliott,
Eric Elliott takes JavaScript testing under the microscope, examining the kinds of tests available and demonstrating how they enhance software stability.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines the purpose of APIs, and how Postman can help with the critical task of testing them for functionality, exception handling and security.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how to to write simpler programs with fewer bugs by using techniques from functional programming in JavaScript
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao shows you are different kind of testing called "property-based testing". Generate 100s or 1000s or iterations for your tests.
By Alex Walker,
Failure is a wonderful teacher – as long as it doesn't kill you. CyberCity lets hackers and security experts practice without anyone getting hurt.
By Vitalij Mik,
Vitalij Mik goes through a from-scratch UseCase implementation to demonstrate Clean Code Architecture and Test Driven Development on a Guestbook app!
By Hendra Uzia,
A tutorial on how to integrate Jasmine into your Rails application by Hendra Uzia. Jasmine allows you to test your JavaScript functionality continuously.
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani Hartikainen explains how to deal with promises in unit tests using Mocha and Chai as the base and showing promise-related patterns that occur in tests.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this introduction, Bruno Skvorc introduces BDD in Laravel by installing and using Behat and PhpSpec to develop a simple testable feature.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie demonstrates the use of Selenium for acceptance testing and browser automation in tandem with PHPUnit
By Dennis Hotson,
Dennis Hotson discusses the process of building an API, from scoping and working with developers to documenting and choosing between REST and RPC.
By Anton Ruin,
We all know the value of hard science in testing, but sometimes we overlook our hard-won intuition. Anton Ruin shows you how to best the best of both.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko teaches you how to use GitHub, Jasmine, Karma, and Travis to testing your JavaScript code and reduce the number of bugs in your code.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran continues to discuss how to test AngularJS-based projects by teaching you how to test directives.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this recap post, Bruno Skvorc lists some of the most important and most relevant resources for getting started with PHP7.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen concludes his mini-series by discussing composed validators, how to extract data from a form element, and how to report errors.
By Ravi,
Thanks to dependency injection, AngularJS makes it easy to unit test your code. Ravi Kiran shares some tips on testing services, controllers and providers.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen discusses the concept and the problems of having a tightly coupled code and how to write code that doesn't depend on the DOM.
By Lukas White,
RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, can be used for much more than documentation. In this post, Lukas White shows you how to use it to auto-test APIs.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Continuing the TDD story from before, we now test our API client by mocking the responses of the Diffbot API. Tune in to learn how to use response mocking!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc reviews the grumpy programmer's guide to building testable applications and the PHPUnit testing cookbook. Should you buy them? Read to find out
By Alex Walker,
Writing software can seem cool and abstracted until you realise the impact your code can have. Therac-25 was a tragic example of how bad code hurts people.