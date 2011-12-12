5 Mobile App Testing Tools
By Tahir Taous,
Tahir Taous looks at 5 services for testing your mobile apps and getting user feedback quickly.
By Tahir Taous,
Tahir Taous looks at 5 services for testing your mobile apps and getting user feedback quickly.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article looks at changes to QUnit in the 1.16 release.
By Petras Baukys,
Most people see Google Analytics as a marketing tool, but that's underestimating what it can tell you about your UX. Petras has some magic to show you.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us a new tool he and other have been working on to see if we can move our codebase from one Sass engine to another.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen will run you through the data that Jenkins can return after building and scanning your project, explaining every aspect.
By Peter Nijssen,
Learn how to configure, clone and build a PHP project with Jenkins in this step by step tutorial by Peter Nijssen
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article looks at modular design and configuration of the QUnit testing framework.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explores the process of testing asynchronous code using QUnit. This is a followup to a previous article on writing synchronous QUnit tests.
By Charles Costa,
By using Lean development principles, you can quickly find out whether your startup idea will work--without spending months building the software first.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article introduces the QUnit testing framework. It also explains how the QUnit assertions work.
By James Hibbard,
In the news this week: Star Trek replicators, responsive web design and the importance of testing. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen demonstrates the use of Mockery, a mocking library by Padraic Brady you can use to mock your dependencies while doing TDD
By Bruno Skvorc,
Stress-test your app with ApacheBench - a tool designed to nuke your application with as many requests as you tell it to - see how strong your server is.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Help develop PHP by running compilation and tests on your local development environment. This post will help you install 5.6 RC1 on Laravel Homestead
By DAZ,
Writing tests for your Ruby app helps avoid nasty surprises. Darren Jones shows you how to test using MiniTest.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
A screencast demonstrating how to use a tool called Charles Proxy to test CSS in the browser.
By Russ Weakley,
Russ Weakly shows an easy way for beginners to debug their CSS in the browser.
By Michael Calkins,
Michael Calkins introduces Travis CI, a service for Continuous Integration, and explains how one can get it up and running with a PHP project
By Craig Buckler,
Testing a quick website layout fix on multiple browsers and devices need not take hours with the browser screenshot testing tool at modern.ie.
By Craig Buckler,
Testing multiple versions of Internet Explorer is possible from any OS including Mac and Linux using free VMs from modern.ie.
By Rod Vagg,
This article shows how Docker can be used to test a Node.js project across multiple versions quickly and easily.
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about running functional tests with PhpUnit in a Symfony2 app, prepopulated with sample data through Doctrine's Data Fixtures
By Ophelie Lechat,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Stephen Thomas,
This article provides a thorough examination of unit testing with Backbone.js.
By Craig Buckler,
By Stephen Lum,
This article covers unit tests and test driven development. Specifically, readers learn to debug unit tests using js-test-driver.
By Claudio Lassala,