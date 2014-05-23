Inspect Element: Troubleshooting CSS in the Browser
By Russ Weakley
Blogs
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Anyone who uses CSS will eventually have to deal with browser layout issues at some point in time. But how do you solve these layout issues? One way to solve many layout issues is to use in-built browser functionality called “Inspect Element”. This lets you check out individual elements and the relevant CSS associated with these elements.
This video will introduce you to the Inspect Element functionality as well as explaining how it can be used to help troubleshoot CSS issues.
If you would like to learn more about CSS troubleshooting, check out my new course called CSS Troubleshooting in 6 Easy Steps on Learnable. The course is designed for beginners and those who have struggled with CSS layout issues in the past. Hope to see you there!
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns