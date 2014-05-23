Inspect Element: Troubleshooting CSS in the Browser

Anyone who uses CSS will eventually have to deal with browser layout issues at some point in time. But how do you solve these layout issues? One way to solve many layout issues is to use in-built browser functionality called “Inspect Element”. This lets you check out individual elements and the relevant CSS associated with these elements.

This video will introduce you to the Inspect Element functionality as well as explaining how it can be used to help troubleshoot CSS issues.

If you would like to learn more about CSS troubleshooting, check out my new course called CSS Troubleshooting in 6 Easy Steps on Learnable. The course is designed for beginners and those who have struggled with CSS layout issues in the past. Hope to see you there!