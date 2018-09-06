Cyber Monday: Elegant Themes Offers 25% OFF in Biggest Discount Ever
Little gems hidden in an array of Cyber Monday details are easy to miss.
By Craig Buckler,
Writing code can be fun. Testing is another matter. Errors can still slip into the best production code. How can you detect those issues?
By Angela Phung,
As you may have seen, we’ve recently partnered with Alibaba Cloud to find the best tips and tutorials for making the most out of Alibaba Cloud Services.
By Martin Tumusiime,
This guide will walk you through setting up and deploying a Joomla! website on an Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS) instance with Ubuntu 16.04.
By Derek Wang,
This document intends to provide practical solutions and best practices when it comes to scaling your web application on Alibaba Cloud.
By Liptan Biswas,
In this article, I want to share the best practices I use when deploying a web application to Alibaba Cloud.
By David Banham,
A succinct tutorial on statically compiling a Go program, and using Docker to containerize and distribute it.
By Nhi Nam Ha,
By Magyar András,
In this tutorial, we will deploy a Laravel application using Docker and Alibaba Cloud Container Service.
By Kleber Correia,
Learn how to build comprehensive single-page apps using Go and Vue.
Designing a new website is not all that easy. The real question is how can web designers eliminate the pain that is associated with building a website?
By Lee Brandt,
We walk through using an identity provider with the generic passport-openidconnect package to build secure Node authentication and user management.
By Braden Kelley,
Today I’ll show you how to use Express to create a GraphQL server, as well as how to create a single-page app in React that uses Apollo’s client to query the server.
By Maxime Beugnet,
We show you how to build a function will call the OMDB API with a movie title, fetch data about the movie, and enrich our MongoDB document with it.
By Tonino Jankov,
Mina is a deployment and server automation tool, with advanced features and powerful extensibility. Learn how Mina can make your deployment process better.
By Tonino Jankov,
Find out who the winners of the Alibaba Cloud competition are.
By Braden Kelley,
I’ll show you how you can use OAuth 2.0 outside the context of a user, in what is also known as the Client Credentials Flow.
By Braden Kelley,
GraphQL has become an immensely popular alternative to REST APIs. The flexibility you get from using GraphQL makes it easier for developers to get any information they need for an app. That gives you the feel of a very customized API and can help cut down on bandwidth.
By Jesse Krasnostein,
Not unlike other startups, Blinkist grew its roots in a college dorm. Only, its creators didn’t know it at the time. It took years before the founders decided to build a business on their college study tricks.
By Tonino Jankov,
In this article we will go through setting up Mina for the deployment of a basic Django app – an unorthodox toolset for the Django world, which tends to use Docker or Fabric more. Given Mina’s simplicity and flexibility, we feel it is worth exploring its use in the deployment of Python web apps.
By Braden Kelley,
By Lucero del Alba,
Need to serve many websites from a single Linux box, optimizing resources, and automating the site launch process? Let’s get serious and set up a production-ready environment using Ubuntu, NGINX, and Docker — all of it on Alibaba Cloud.
By Joe Drumgoole,
We introduce developers to programming MongoDB using the Python programming language. PyMongo is the name of the client library (in MongoDB speak we refer to it as a "driver") we use to interact with the MongoDB Server.
By Sandeep Adwankar,
If you’re developing a data-driven web application with React 16, chances are you’ll use a grid or spreadsheet-like interface at some point to display data for your users.
By Matt Raible,
To take full advantage of what prototyping can do for you, you'll want the best prototyping tools. Those described here are the best of the bunch for visual and interaction fidelity.
By Brandon Parise,
I will walk you through building a small, secure Vue app and deploying it to Amazon Web Services (AWS). If you’ve never used AWS, don’t worry! I’ll walk you through each step of the way.
A well-designed website can serve as a powerful marketing tool. These days, creating one for a small business is not distressing or expensive at all. However, it was just a few short years ago.
By Michael Lynn,
You can build your online, operational workloads atop MongoDB and still respond to events in real time by kicking off Amazon Kinesis stream processing actions, using MongoDB Stitch Triggers.