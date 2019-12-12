Kirti Joshi
Kirti Joshi has been in the tech field for over 14 years. She has worked at a number of companies delivering cutting-edge hardware and software products. Kirti currently works as a Product Marketing Manager at Sencha and is passionate about technology products that improve human life.
Kirti's article
The Evolution of JavaScript Tooling: A Modern Developer’s Guide
JavaScript
By Kirti Joshi,
We look at popular JavaScript frameworks and libraries and how enterprise apps can benefit from using these frameworks and UI components.