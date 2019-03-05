The Best 7 Tools for Building Websites and Pages

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Website-building solutions have been around a long time. But a new generation has arrived. One that exploits new technologies like responsive and mobile platforms.

Today, you can build anything for a client or a business. Anything from a simple one-page site to a professional online store. You can do so without any need for HTML skills or design experience.

All that's necessary is to find the best website builder out there that will meet your needs, but that's no easy task. This article will save you the time it would take to search for the right solution.

Read on to discover the best and most popular options. The choice is yours to make. You really can't miss because whatever choice you make is bound to be a good one.

Elementor is the best website builder for WordPress. With over 2 million active installs worldwide, Elementor is extremely popular among web designers in the US, UK & Europe.

From beginners to high-end pros, Elementor lets you work in the most efficient way. Everything is WYSIWYG (Drag & Drop), and every element is fully customized. Basically, if you can imagine it, you can create it with Elementor. That's why it should be your weapon of choice.

No coding is needed! Of course, you can add code and take your website in any direction, however, you can do the magic directly from the design panel: Theme Builder, WooComerce Builder, Parallax, Pop-ups, Pixel perfect design, animation, let's keep it short you'll have everything inside, try it and see for yourself.

Why is it an absolute steal? You can do the design, development, and marketing simultaneously, saving production costs and time. It is all built into Elementor, and you will master it quickly.

The Mobirise website builder is offline, coding is not required, and it's free for both personal and commercial use. Since you're not tied to any platform your site is yours alone and can be hosted anywhere.

Everything with Mobirise is drag-and-drop, and since this website builder is based on the latest versions of Google AMP or Bootstrap4, your finished website will be lightning-fast and 100% mobile-friendly.

And there's plenty to like about what's included in the package:

1,500+ trendy and attractive website blocks and templates including 300 free themes and 1,200 premium themes.

A library of 7,000 icons, 850 Google fonts, and a whopping 500,000 free images.

Is Mobirise popular? More than 1.5 million sites have already been created using this website builder.

Portfoliobox is an online website-builder designed for creative professionals or anyone else looking to create an engaging, attention-getting portfolio. Portfoliobox is easy to work with, it's extremely flexible, it's not theme-based, and you can put in place a professional-looking portfolio in a few short hours.

Free and Pro Portfoliobox plans are available.

The free plan allows hosting of 50 images, 10 products, and 10 pages. With the pro plan you get a personalized domain, hosting for 1,000 images, and unlimited hosting for pages, products, and blog posts.

The pro plan costs US$82.80/year and also offers custom CSS/JS and Google Analytics integration. Both plans provide Portfoliobox's design templates.

By opening a student account, students can use all the pro features free of charge except the custom domain which costs US$19/year.

To sign up for an account, simply go to Portfoliobox. You won't be asked for a credit card.

The 8b Online Website Builder is brand new, it features a super-simple futuristic UI, and you can use it on your desktop or work with it on your mobile device when you're away from home. 250+ website sections and 16 cool starter templates come with the package, and your site is guaranteed to be lightning-fast and 100% mobile-friendly.

8b was launched in February 2019 and is Free during this launch period.

WP Page Builder's real-time website building functionality coupled with its state of the art web design elements and a pleasing UI provides a page-building experience you're bound to enjoy to the fullest. You won't have any need for coding or developer skills, or even design skills since everything is drag and drop.

Anything you build with the aid of this supremely flexible tool will be 100% responsive and mobile ready.

Webflow has just about everything you're looking for in a website design and development tool. You can start from a blank canvas (or a template) and design, build, and launch completely custom, responsive websites. Webflow also gives their users the ability to create a custom CMS for every site, provides lightning-fast hosting and prototyping capabilities, and you can build ecommerce websites with Webflow as well — all without coding.

Quix is the first Joomla page builder. This visual builder is a replacement for a dozen Joomla extensions than taken together enable users to create any website imaginable, and responsive, SEO-friendly, pixel-perfect ones at that.

Key features include a Header/Footer builder, image optimization to ensure fast page loading, image lazy loading, and a host of Google fonts, icons, blocks, and layouts.

3 Key Tips for Building a Successful Website

1 – Make your site mobile responsive

This used to be a suggested option. But today more than 62% of shoppers make purchases over their cellphones. More than 90% use smartphones while shopping in retail stores to compare prices.

2 – Be sure to place your contact information above the fold

There might be times people want to contact you or your business or call your sales team. Thus, you need to put your contact information where it will be easily located. If you're using social media, put links at the header or footer for the same reason.

3 – Respect the need for speed

A busy shopper will have little patience with a website page that's slow to load or a website that's simply too buggy. 83 percent can't tolerate slow-loading sites. Roughly a third of them can be expected to seek out a competitor's site. A whopping 88% will consider looking elsewhere if a site is buggy and not behaving well.

Make certain to keep your site updated so it runs smoothly. Videos and images should be optimized for quicker downloads. You need to use a host that can handle your site's bandwidth demands.

Use 7 modern tools to build a better page or website, and 3 useful tips to help you create successful designs. You really can't go wrong. One of the page/website-building tools is only a month or two old, but it's free and certainly worth trying.

