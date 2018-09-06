Michael Lynn
Michael Lynn is the Worldwide Director of Developer Advocacy at MongoDB. Previously, Michael worked as a Senior Solutions Architect at MongoDB, helping users optimize MongoDB for scale and performance.
Michael's articles
Build a Slack App in 10 Minutes with MongoDB Stitch
In this article, we’ll build a simple slash command that enables users to store and retrieve data in and from a MongoDB database.
Integrating MongoDB and Amazon Kinesis for Intelligent, Durable Streams
You can build your online, operational workloads atop MongoDB and still respond to events in real time by kicking off Amazon Kinesis stream processing actions, using MongoDB Stitch Triggers.