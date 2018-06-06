How to Create Websites with Slides, a Developer-Friendly Tool
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Slides lets you customize your design as you're creating it. When you have the design you want, you can customize it even further if you wish.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Slides lets you customize your design as you're creating it. When you have the design you want, you can customize it even further if you wish.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We spoke with Jon Vines, Software Development Team Lead at AO.com, about the experience of building the single customer view application, his development philosophy, and the impact it’s having at AO.
By Matt Raible,
I’m going to show you how to build a GraphQL API with Vesper framework, TypeORM, and MySQL. These are Node frameworks, and I’ll use TypeScript for the language. For the client, I’ll use React, reactstrap, and Apollo Client to talk to the API.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Here are 5 great tools and services to make your life as a developer a lot more productive. Bonus content: 3 tips to get your developer skills to the next level.
By Maxime Beugnet,
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Ten of the top WordPress tools and services to supercharge your WordPress website and take it to the next level. From page builders and dynamic tables to website management and marketing tools, there's everything you need for a strong web presence.
By Alistair Robson,
Google AdSense is a simple and free way for website publishers to earn money by showing relevant and engaging ads alongside your online content.
By James Wright,
Using WRLD's map designer, we will build a map for a coach holiday, which we will then integrate into a Node.js-powered website.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
In this article, we are going to teach SitePoint readers how to select the right marketing copy gig on Fiverr. As a worldwide verified freelancing platform, Fiverr is a 100% safe and productive site where you can buy and sell services.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Simplify the booking process while making it reliable and error-free with Amelia.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
YOOtheme Pro, a new WordPress theme and page builder, ensures a high page speed ranking of your website thanks to its small, clean code base and the use of latest web technologies. Here is how it works.
By Braden Kelley,
In this tutorial, I’ll walk you through creating both a frontend web app in React and a backend REST API server in Node.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
BeTheme provides a fast and easy way to redesign a website. It offers a selection of more than 350 pre-built website designs.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This year, NING has launched its long-anticipated monetization platform, designed to enable users to make money from their content.
By Matt Raible,
With Okta and OpenID Connect (OIDC), you can easily integrate authentication into a React Native application and never have to build it yourself again.
By Kevin Arhelger,
Understanding the relationships between various internal caches and disk performance, and how those relationships affect database and application performance, can be challenging. We’ve used the YCSB benchmark, varying the working set and disk performance, to better show how these relate.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
If you're a web designer or developer, your work involves some teamwork and collaboration. Even when you're working on a personal project it never hurts to have someone you can rely on. You might need somebody for guidance, assistance, or fresh ideas.
By Alla Taff,
TemplateMonster and ThemeForest have proven to be the two leading digital marketplaces selling WordPress templates of top quality. Comparing these two options, which one is a better place to buy themes for your websites?
By Lee Brandt,
Learn how to get started building PWAs with Stencil from Ionic, including authentication for your app via Okta.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We're always on the lookout for the best web tools and services available for designers and developers. Using these resources will help you stay competitive in terms of pricing and project delivery dates.
By Ahmad Awais,
I’m building a custom WordPress dashboard for an enterprise client which is powered by React.js on top of Node.js, with MongoDB Atlas as the database.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
It's not at all difficult to build a decent design portfolio. But if your business depends on how you choose to showcase your work, "decent" usually won't cut it.
By Randall Degges,
WebRTC allows you to easily build real-time communication software in your browser and is being standardized at the W3C and IETF levels. Using WebRTC, you can build real-time video chat applications in the browser that actually work well!
By Valeri Karpov,
Serverless architectures are becoming increasingly popular, and with good reason. With FaaS architectures, like AWS Lambda and Azure Functions, in theory the only devops you need is bundling and uploading your app.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This might be a good time to take stock of what you have in your designer's toolkit and see whether some changes might be in order. This list of 15 of 2018's top tools and resources should get you off to a good start.
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this tutorial, we'll create two demos illustrating the power of WRLD maps. You'll learn how to create custom apps that can overlay real-time information over a 3D map.
By Raphael Londner,
Building upon MongoDB 3.2’s Document Validation functionality, MongoDB 3.6 introduces a more powerful way of enforcing schemas in the database, with its support of JSON Schema Validation.
By Tonino Jankov,
Alibaba Cloud is a provider that is gaining significant visibility as of late. One of the main products it offers is ECS (Elastic Compute Service) or, to put it into simpler terms, a flexible, cloud-based VPS.
By Jesse Krasnostein,
Learn how to tie multiple systems, APIs, and third-party services together using MongoDB Stitch.
By Tonino Jankov,
How to deploy a WordPress site on Alibaba Cloud's Simple Application Server, using WP-CLI and configured extras like SSL.