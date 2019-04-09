The Top 12 Multipurpose WordPress Themes to Choose in 2019

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Some WordPress users tend to avoid using multipurpose themes. They do so for reasons that would seem to make common sense. They subscribe to a popular saying – "jack of all trades, master of none." Here, anything designed to do everything won't do some, if any, of them particularly well.

There are, of course, some multipurpose or all-in-one design tools that simply can't get the job done. Some may be poorly coded or have other faults. But there are plenty that make excellent choices for building almost any type of website.

If there's a problem, it's that there are too many good ones. Finding a responsive theme that fits your needs can be a challenge.

Searching for an alternative to plowing through a whole host of multipurpose themes? Consider checking out this list of our 12 favorite multipurpose themes for 2019.

Starting with the popular…

With its superb selection of more than 400 pre-built websites along with a host of design aids, website-building tools, and other core features, BeTheme easily qualifies as the biggest multipurpose WordPress theme on the market today.

Its size isn't why we placed it in the leadoff spot on our list, it's because of everything it can do to help you in your quest to build a better website of any type or style and for virtually any purpose.

Your ability to build a stunning website and design it to near perfection is a given. Among its core features you'll find the tools you need to incorporate key features like responsiveness, SEO friendliness, and an outstanding UX, while creating websites that will be noted for their outstanding performance.

Header Builder, the latest of the new features, gives users even more design options to work with and greater flexibility in general. The 400+ pre-build websites cover more than 30 different business and industry types and sectors.

The Jupiter X WordPress theme is fast, it's light, and it's powerful enough to build almost any kind of website you're capable of envisioning. Thanks to its powerful visual editor, coupled with the WordPress Elementor page builder and its Customizer technology, you can customize every inch of your website while being able to experience seamless and limitless control of your in-page and global design elements.

You can design headers and footers to your exact specifications since Jupiter X allows you to design them from scratch. Thanks to the Shop Customizer, you'll be able to customize parts of your WooCommerce shop that tended to be cast in concrete, including shopping lists, carts, checkout pages and single product pages.

This is also the first theme that enables its users to completely reinvent the look of their blog single page and blog lists, and their portfolio lists.

Uncode is a pixel-perfect, smooth and sleek WordPress theme that's bursting at the scenes with creative website-building options you won't find elsewhere. Features include a unique advanced grid system that enables you to create layouts you once thought would be impossible to actually incorporate in a real, live website.

Creative types particularly enjoy working with Uncode because of the variety of unique layouts they can create for their blog posts, portfolios, product pages, and the like while maintaining complete control over their content and the design itself.

By far the best way to see what Uncode can do for you is to visit their website and browse the showcase of user-created websites. You're guaranteed to be impressed, and quite likely inspired when you see what others have been able to accomplish with this multipurpose WordPress theme.

As a first time user of TheGem, you might find it a bit overwhelming, not in terms of difficulty of use which it definitely is not, but in terms of its impressive toolbox of design elements, styles, and features.

A host of unique multipurpose design concepts and demo pages come with the package, making it the perfect theme for startups, agencies, and established businesses of all types.

Kalium's ease of use combined with its impressive selection of layout designs, high-quality demos, theme options, drag and drop content elements, and bundled plugins allows you to showcase your work in ways you've always wanted to, even when you're a first time user.

Kalium is an especially wise choice for businesses or individuals who feel the need to create an outstanding portfolio.

Brook, ThemeForest's top-selling multipurpose creative theme, with its collection of advanced theme options will more than meet your needs regardless of the purpose or type of website you're building.

Element-rich, customizable homepages, and premium plugins make the task of building fully-responsive, retina-ready websites an enjoyable and effortless task. There are a whole lot more features namely infinite scrolling, lazy load, mega menu, free lifetime updates, and above all, the dedicated user support from professionals.

Pofo is a modern, creative multipurpose design theme that will especially appeal to creative types because of its emphasis on blog, portfolio, and eCommerce features. WP Bakery is Pofo's page builder of choice.

The package includes Revolution Slider, a free collection of bundled plugins, an outstanding selection home pages and pre-built elements, demo pages, and detailed documentation and excellent customer support.

This community-focused, multipurpose BuddyPress theme is super-easy to set up, and with its visual drag and drop builder and its 1-click import of inspiring, ready-to-use demos, plugins, sliders and other features, it's possible to have a website up and running in a matter of minutes.

Kleo is in fact a plugin's best friend in that it works great with the vast majority of plugins.

Its 110k+ happy customers say something about this bestselling creative WordPress theme, its capabilities, and its popularity. Bridge will be an excellent choice for creating a website for any business niche given its open-ended customizability feature along with the WP Bakery page builder, LayerSlider, and other plugins.

Browse Bridge's library of more than 370 pre-made websites and you should find something to get your next project off to a fast start.

The effect of motion in a website can seem almost magical when it is properly introduced and applied, and cool motion effects are what MOVEDO does best. With this top-rated WordPress theme and its modern parallax features and animations you'll quickly discover ways to give your websites a little extra pizzazz.

MOVEDO is responsive, flexible, features some amazing responsive options and provides 24/7 support.

Crocal is new (January 2019), it's different, and it's good. Created by ThemeForest's #1 rated Elite author, this multipurpose theme and top new Envato product with its advanced grid system is already gaining a substantial following. Crocal is Gutenberg, WordPress, and GDPR compliant.

Schema does something for you that most web designers struggle with or sometimes ignore completely – search engine optimization. It doesn't do much good do design an attractive-looking website if the search engines can't find it. Schema guides them through your site an element at a time, checks for clean code and page load times and more. Schema is a very handy tool to have.

Conclusion

There you have it: the best of the best multipurpose WordPress themes for your 2019 website-building adventures. Plus, a couple of themes to make your web-building experiences even better.

Hopefully, we've been able to save some time and effort in your search to find what works best for you.