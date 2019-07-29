Gal Shachar is a designer based in Tel Aviv who specializes in digital UX, ad media and branding. He has been active in the industry since 2017, following his studies at Ruppin College. Since then, Gal has been working with many well-known brands and businesses on web design, logo creation, user experience and branding campaigns. You can visit his website here.
Gal's articles
Deliver Better Data-Informed UX Using Sisense Embedded Analytics
By Gal Shachar,
We dig deeper into the build versus buy dilemma of adding analytics capabilities to apps and explain why it’s better to use embedded analytics.
ADA Compliance Is Mandatory for Digital Agencies. Here’s How It’s Done
By Gal Shachar,
In this ultimate ADA compliance guide, we’ve laid out the things your web design agency needs to know to make accessible websites.
4 Key Principles to Remember When Building B2B Ecommerce Websites
By Gal Shachar,
This article covers key principles to consider when building a B2B ecommerce website, ensuring productivity and an enhanced customer experience.
9 Key Ways to Turbocharge Your Design Career
By Gal Shachar,
Gal Shachar digs into all the things you can do to advance your design career, from marketing yourself, building a brand, experimenting, and launching a side business, to putting your name and work out there for people to find.
How to Use Bannersnack to Generate Amazing Banners in Seconds
By Gal Shachar,
Gal Shachar introduces Bannersnack, an online, drag-and-drop interface that lets you design banner ads quickly and efficiently, saving time and money.
The Strategic Advantages of Headless Web Design
By Gal Shachar,
Gal Shachar explains what the headless CMS trend is all about, and how using this API-powered approach to design and deploy your company’s website can help you get ahead.