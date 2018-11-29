The Precarious Nature of Running a Digital Publication in 2019
By Kishen Kaurah,
An honest description about the difficulties of running an online publication in 2019, and how to still generate revenue in an age of Facebook and Google.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A review of 36 of the best web tools and services around to help you start your business, whether it's to launch your website or streamline invoicing.
By Alex Walker,
The user interfaces we see in popular culture are often more fun than ones we build at work. Here's a code challenge to show us how you'd build your own.
By Leo Zheng,
For data architectures to support mixed workloads, let’s compare implementation with two popular non-relational operational databases
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Digital design technology is forever changing. Design trends come, and design trends go. Some design tools keep pace with the latest trends, and some don't.
By Michael Lynn,
In this article, we’ll build a simple slash command that enables users to store and retrieve data in and from a MongoDB database.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Here are 8 ideas, with 32 examples, to inspire you to promote your services on your own stunning portfolio website.
By Camilo Reyes,
React is a collection of tools and libraries that are independent of each other, which can be daunting for React developers with a job to do.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Searching for an alternative to plowing through a whole host of multipurpose themes? Check out this list of our 12 favorite multipurpose themes for 2019.
By Deeksha Agarwal,
A handy checklist for you to check-off as you perform cross browser tests on your site before going live.
By Harshit Paul,
Selenium is a popular automation testing framework that is primarily used for cross browser testing.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
The right tools and resources can be invaluable for getting things right. Let's look at several of the best.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
By Adrian Try,
Auto ads make AdSense even easier to set up by using machine learning. Google does the work for you, choosing ads and placing them for maximum effect.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We've rounded up tools that put productivity-enhancing technology to work, combined with tips and techniques you can use to streamline your design workflow.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
WordPress plugins offer easy ways to extend WordPress functionality. There are hundreds on the market. But which ones should you use?
By SitePoint Sponsors,
You either hate pop-ups, or you love them. And if you say you love them, you're probably lying.
By Karl Penzhorn,
In this tutorial, you’ll build a React Native app. I’ll walk you through picking a design, setting up React Native, and publishing on Google Play.
By Alex McPeak,
To strike a balance between speed and quality, teams that hope to achieve CI/CD must also implement Continuous Testing.
By Braden Kelley,
In this tutorial, I’ll walk you through creating a server and teach you all you need to know about routes in Express.
By Holger Schmitz,
In this tutorial, I will show you how to develop a GraphQL web app. The server will run using Node and Express and the client will be based on Angular 7.
By M. David Green,
The product backlog is one of the most controversial artifacts of an agile organization. Everybody seems to have an opinion about how it should work.
By Matt Raible,
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Want to know how to choose a WordPress theme? We've selected what we consider to be the best 15 for 2019 for your review.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
If you have been a Visual Composer user for some time, you have witnessed some changes happening that might have been a little bit confusing.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
There's a heated and seemingly never-ending debate in the web design industry about whether web designers should always start their design work from scratch or not.
By David Neal,
The goal of this tutorial is to show you how to build a new Node.js application using TypeScript and Express.
By Braden Kelley,
In this tutorial, I’ll show you how a modern and secure authentication approach. By the end, you’ll be able to create and verify JWTs yourself in Node.
By Holger Schmitz,
In this tutorial, you will be developing a simple Angular single page app with a REST backend, based on Node and Express.