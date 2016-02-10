Quick Tip: How to Translate a WordPress Plugin Description
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine covers how you can translate a WordPress plugin description to make it more user friendly in any language.
By Almir Bijedic,
Learn to style Google Custom Search (CSE) and the search results for your site with JavaScript. Almir Bijedic shows you how to do it the right way.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu demonstrates two different methods for adding and removing a CSS class to DOM elements with vanilla JavaScript. No jQuery required!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio introduces us to a new PHPCS standard - PhpCompatibility. This standard checks your code for compatibility with past and present versions of PHP!
By Younes Rafie,
Laravel has the option to bind models to routes, for easy auto-fetching. See how they can be configured, and how to switch to UUID instead of primary keys!
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich shows that, although there are many ways to create a Hash in Ruby, they are all just a bit of child's play.
By Bruno Skvorc,
A solution to the PayPal IPN Simulator "INVALID" problem - where the verification message always returns invalid, even if everything seems fine
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince looks at factory functions in JavaScript, examining the different types, their use cases & how they allow us to separate data from computations.
By Reza Lavarian,
A couple of helper methods for quickly and effectively passing larger numbers of variables to views from your controllers
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown demonstrates how to make a simple game loop in JavaScript, paving the way for you to start making your own browser based games and animations.
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew explains how to perform database-related tests in a Symfony app much faster - with a disposable in-memory SQLite database, avoiding any bulky mocks
By Bruno Skvorc,
A quick solution to getting rid of the 502 Nginx error when developing locally with Opera
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at how to animate individual characters using CSS animations and some simple jQuery.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi summarizes the recent developments, and shows how you can try WebAssembly in your browser, with the experimental support in Chrome and Firefox.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins investigates the differences and advantages of function expressions over function declarations in JavaScript.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler walks through the process of finding and parsing your WordPress RSS feeds and displaying your activity on various social media networks.
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur shares some tips for using the figure and figcaption semantic elements correctly.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler discusses how with Jetpack’s Publicize feature, you can instantly share posts on social media networks.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman explores uses of "yield" in Python, such as resuming execution where a function exited, iterating over a sequence, and working with iterables.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at Gradle, a popular build system for Java that is also part of Android Studio and gives us a quick overview of how it works
By Bruno Mota,
In this quick tip Bruno Mota demonstrates creates a reusable video component with React, using react-hot-boilerplate to jump start his dev environment.
By George Martsoukos,
You may have run into the problem of the "jump" effect when adding bold to hover states on text links. George looks at a few ways to solve this issue.
By Donald Dragoti,
There are many ways to install the Android SDK depending on how you want to develop your apps. Donald Dragoti rounds up the options.
By Ryan Chang,
Backups are critical, yet they're often overlooked. Ryan Chang shows you how to easily create scheduled backups for WordPress for free in 5 minutes.
By Stephen Chapman,
Stephen Chapman shows how to create and manipulate arrays in JavaScript using their length property, something that often trips up those new to the language
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos goes through the brand new process of setting up Drupal 8 with Composer, and introduces the "Drupal Packagist", a Packagist just for Drupal!
By Jon Shaffer,
React Native is one of the hottest cross platform mobile development frameworks around, Jon Shaffer presents a comprehensive guide to installing it.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas runs throw a quick tutorial on adding Google ReCAPTCHA to your Rails application. He includes Devise integration as well. Very useful.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott helps you truly master the concept of closures in JavaScript using simple examples, demonstrating how they would be implemented from scratch.