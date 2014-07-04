Quick Tip: ImpressPages4 on Homestead
By Bruno Skvorc
Web Foundations
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
After a particularly painful encounter with another CMS, I figured it was time to try another. In this Quick Tip, we’ll install ImpressPages – a CMS that’s recently been revamped to version 4, and the tutorial of which is coming out soon on the PHP channel.
Step 1: Homestead Improved
As usual, get your Homestead Improved instance up and running. If you did
vagrant up to see if it works, do
vagrant destroy so we can configure it.
Step 2: Sites and Folders
Add a new site:
- map: test.app
to: /home/vagrant/Code/imp
One thing to notice is that IP doesn’t use a (now) traditional approach to safe folder access on servers (pointing vhost root to /public and leaving everything else outside it) – everything (even its logic) is in the public web root. This is a highly insecure practice – be warned. What I’m saying is: ImpressPages is, by default, highly insecure on Nginx. I will be publishing another Quick Tip soon on how to secure ImpressPages on Nginx.
Edit: The IP team have published instructions on securing the app on Nginx here.
Boot the VM with
vagrant up and enter it with
vagrant ssh
Step 3: Download ImpressPages
cd Code
wget http://sourceforge.net/projects/impresspages/files/latest/download -O imp.zip
tar xvf imp.zip
mv ImpressPages imp
Step 4: Create the DB
mysql -u homestead -psecret
Once in mysql, execute:
CREATE SCHEMA `imp` DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci ;
exit
Step 5: Run the Wizard
In the host browser, visit the app’s URL, but add
/install at the end. In my case, it’s
test.app:8000/install.
Follow instructions.
[Optional] Step 6: Remove index.php from URL
Use rewrite rules on Nginx to remove
index.php from the URL:
sudo vim /etc/nginx/sites-available/test.app
The part between charset and “location” for favicon should be changed to this:
rewrite ^/index\.php/(.*)$ /$1 permanent;
location / {
index index.php;
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php$args;
}
Since ImpressPages isn’t configured for Nginx, we need to tell it that “mod_rewrite” (which is an Apache module for URL rewriting) is actually enabled (even though it isn’t). In the file
config.php in the root folder, remove the line that says mod_rewrite is disabled.
Restart Nginx with
sudo service nginx restart.
That’s it!
As you can see, ImpressPages is dead easy to set up. Even a non developer can easily install it onto a shared hosting server by simply unzipping – in this case, we went the extra mile and placed it onto Homestead for easier hacking and Linux testing.
Hope this helped!
Bruno is a blockchain developer and code auditor from Croatia with Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and English Language and Literature. He's been a web developer for 10 years until JavaScript drove him away. He now runs a cryptocurrency business at Bitfalls.com via which he makes blockchain tech approachable to the masses, and runs Coinvendor, an on-boarding platform for people to easily buy cryptocurrency. He’s also a developer evangelist for Diffbot.com, a San Francisco-based AI-powered machine vision web scraper.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns