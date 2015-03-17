Quick Tip: Composer & Github – Develop Packages Interactively

In this quick tip I will show you how to use Composer in conjunction with Github to ease your package development process.

Using Composer Repositories

Say you have a package hosted on Github, and want to develop it while using it in your project. After having your Github repository set up, you can use Composer repositories configuration to tell Composer about your code repository.

Let’s say I have a package on Github with a URL https://github.com/Whyounes/laravel5-twig/ , and my package composer.json file looks like the following.

// composer.json { "name": "whyounes/laravel5-twig", "description": "Twig for Laravel 5" }

Composer has a nice way of loading packages through Github or any VCS. You only specify your repo URL and it will automatically scan your composer.json for package info. Keep in mind that repositories have a higher priority over Packagist when installing or updating.

// composer.json "require": { "laravel/framework": "5.0.*", "whyounes/laravel5-twig": "dev-master" }, "repositories": [ { "type": "vcs", "url": "https://github.com/Whyounes/laravel5-twig" } ]