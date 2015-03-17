Quick Tip: Composer & Github – Develop Packages Interactively
By Younes Rafie
Web Foundations
In this quick tip I will show you how to use Composer in conjunction with Github to ease your package development process.
Using Composer Repositories
Say you have a package hosted on Github, and want to develop it while using it in your project. After having your Github repository set up, you can use Composer repositories configuration to tell Composer about your code repository.
Let’s say I have a package on Github with a URL
https://github.com/Whyounes/laravel5-twig/, and my package
composer.json file looks like the following.
// composer.json
{
"name": "whyounes/laravel5-twig",
"description": "Twig for Laravel 5"
}
Composer has a nice way of loading packages through Github or any VCS. You only specify your repo URL and it will automatically scan your
composer.json for package info. Keep in mind that repositories have a higher priority over Packagist when installing or updating.
// composer.json
"require": {
"laravel/framework": "5.0.*",
"whyounes/laravel5-twig": "dev-master"
},
"repositories": [
{
"type": "vcs",
"url": "https://github.com/Whyounes/laravel5-twig"
}
]
Now you can keep working on your local package and push your changes to Github, If you made some changes to the local package and run
composer update before pushing to Github you will lose them.
Branches are used for versioning your package. Version names can either be numbered like
1.0,
1.0.*, etc, or you’ll have to prefix your branch name with
dev-*, in our example the
dev-master version will look for the
master branch. You can check the documentation for more info.
Younes is a freelance web developer, technical writer and a blogger from Morocco. He's worked with JAVA, J2EE, JavaScript, etc., but his language of choice is PHP. You can learn more about him on his website.
