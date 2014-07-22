Quick Tip: 4 Steps to Install Custom PHP Extensions into Zend Server 7
By Bruno Skvorc
Web Foundations
Zend Server 7 is an excellent tool for managing, deploying and monitoring your PHP applications. We’ve covered its installation in this quick tip, and we’ve given it a somewhat thorough review in this post.
In this Quick Tip, we’ll go through the procedure of installing custom PHP extensions into it. We’ll be installing Phalcon, but the procedure is identical for nearly all extensions out there.
Step 1: Install Zend Server
Have an instance of ZS up and running. Follow this quick tip to do that.
Step 2: Modify the $PATH
To use the command line PHP tools that come bundled with Zend Server, we need to add the path to them to the system $PATH variable:
echo "PATH=\"/usr/local/zend/bin:\$PATH"\" >> ~/.profile
source ~/.profile
php --version
If the last command executes successfully, you’ve succeeded.
This isn’t enough, though. Phalcon’s installation script needs to be executed with administrator rights, and sudo users don’t use the same PATH variable as the regular ones. We’ll deal with that later.
Step 3: Download and Build Phalcon
We’ll start off by installing some missing tools: git and autoconf.
sudo apt-get install git autoconf
cd ~/Code
git clone --depth=1 git://github.com/phalcon/cphalcon.git
cd cphalcon/build
Since the PHP development tools (phpize, for example) bundled with ZS are in a different bin folder, the root user doesn’t know how to get them (root users use different $PATH variables than regular ones). Running
sudo ./install as per Phalcon’s installation instructions would therefore not work. We can, however, simulate a login by running
sudo -i, which keeps the current user’s $PATH.
sudo -i
cd /home/vagrant/Code/cphalcon/build
./install
Step 4: Activate Phalcon
After the installation completes, feel free to exit sudo mode with
exit. Then, let’s make a
phalcon.ini file in
/usr/local/zend/etc/conf.d/.
sudo vim /usr/local/zend/etc/conf.d/phalcon.ini
Give it the content:
extension=phalcon.so
Then, reload the Zend Server through the GUI. Go into
Configurations -> PHP and scroll to the bottom of the extensions list. Phalcon will be there, loaded. If you check out PhpInfo under
Overview -> Server Info, you’ll notice Phalcon has been installed and is active.
That’s all there is to it! You can now use Phalcon in all of your Zend Server powered apps!
Bruno is a blockchain developer and code auditor from Croatia with Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and English Language and Literature. He's been a web developer for 10 years until JavaScript drove him away. He now runs a cryptocurrency business at Bitfalls.com via which he makes blockchain tech approachable to the masses, and runs Coinvendor, an on-boarding platform for people to easily buy cryptocurrency. He’s also a developer evangelist for Diffbot.com, a San Francisco-based AI-powered machine vision web scraper.
