Jeff Mott
Jeff has been doing frontend and backend Web development since '98 when Perl and floppy disks were a thing. Later he worked in PHP and Symfony with an agency in San Francisco. In 2009, he joined Intel and often works with NodeWebkit, Angular, C++, Python, and much more.
Jeff's articles
JavaScript Object Creation: Patterns and Best Practices
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott guides you through a step-by-step approach to JavaScript object creation — from object literals to factory functions and ES6 classes.
Object-oriented JavaScript: A Deep Dive into ES6 Classes
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott takes an in-depth look at ES6 classes starting with the basics, then moving on to discuss inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism and much more.
Quick Tip: Master Closures by Reimplementing Them from Scratch
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott helps you truly master the concept of closures in JavaScript using simple examples, demonstrating how they would be implemented from scratch.