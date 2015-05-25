Mastering Composer – Tips and Tricks

Composer has revolutionized package management in PHP. It upped the reusability game and helped PHP developers all over the world generate framework agnostic, fully shareable code. But few people ever go beyond the basics, so this post will cover some useful tips and tricks.

Global

Although it’s clearly defined in the documentation, Composer can (and in most cases should) be installed globally. Global installation means that instead of typing out

php composer.phar somecommand

you can just type out

composer somecommand

in any project whatsoever. This makes starting new projects with, for example, the create-project command dead easy in any location on your filesystem.

To install Composer globally, follow these instructions.

Init

To create a new composer.json file in a project (and thus initialize a new Composer-powered project), you can use:

composer init

You can also pass in some options as defaults.

Installing packages the right way

When reading tutorials or README files of projects, many will say something like:

Just add the following to your composer.json file: { "require": { "myproject": "someversion" } }

But this has several downsides. One, the copy-pasting may introduce some errors. Two, for a newbie, figuring out where to place the code if you already have an extensive composer.json file in your project can be tedious and also introduce errors. Finally, many people will be encountering Composer for the first time and in a command line, so covering all the use cases in which they may find themselves isn’t feasible (do they have a GUI text editor or are they on the command line? If it’s the latter, do they have a text editor installed, and if so which? Do you explain the editing procedure or just leave it? What if the file doesn’t exist in their projects? Should you cover the creation of the file, too?).

The best way to add a new requirement to a composer.json file is with the require command :

composer require somepackage/somepackage:someversion

This adds everything that’s needed into the file, bypassing all manual intervention.

If you need to add packages to require-dev , add the --dev option, like so:

composer require phpunit/phpunit --dev

The require command supports adding several packages at once, just separate them with a space. Note that there is no need to specify the version in this approach, as seen in the code snippet above – installing a package this way automatically grabs the most recent version of a package, and tells you which one it picked.

Lock Files

The composer.lock file saves the list of currently installed packages, so that when another person clones your project at a date when the dependencies may have been updated, they still get the old versions installed. This helps make sure everyone who grabs your project has the exact same package environment as you did when the project was developed, avoiding any bugs that may have been created due to version updates.

composer.lock should almost always be committed to version control. Maybe.

composer.lock also contains the hash of the composer.json file, so if you update just the project author, or some contact info, or a description, you’ll get a warning about the lock file not matching the json file – when that’s the case, running composer update --lock will help things, updating only the lock file and not touching anything else.

Version flags

When defining package versions, one can use exact matches ( 1.2.3 ), ranges with operators ( <1.2.3 ), combinations of operators ( >1.2.3 <1.3 ), best available ( 1.2.* ), tilde ( ~1.2.3 ) and caret ( ^1.2.3 ).

The latter two might warrant further explanation:

tilde ( ~1.2.3 ) will go up to version 1.3 (not included), because in semantic versioning that’s when new features get introduced. Tilde fetches the highest known stable minor version. As the docs say, we can consider it as only the last digit specified being allowed to change.

caret ( ^1.2.3 ) means “only be careful of breaking changes”, and will thus go up to version 2.0 . According to semver, that’s when breaking changes are introduced, so 1.3 , 1.4 and 1.9 are fine, while 2.0 is not.

Unless you know you need a specific version, I recommend always using the ~1.2.3 format – it’s your safest bet.

Configuration and Global Configuration

The default values are not fixed in stone. See the full config reference for details.

For example, by specifying:

{ "config": { "optimize-autoloader": true } }

you force Composer to optimize the classmap after every installation/update, or in other words, whenever the autoload file is being generated. This is a little bit slower than generating the default autoloader, and slows down as the project grows.

Another useful option might be the cache-files-maxsize – in enormous projects like eZ Publish or Symfony, the cache might get full pretty fast. Increasing the size would keep Composer fast longer.

Note that configuration can be set globally, too, so it’s consistent across projects. See here for how. For example, to add the cache size setting to our global configuration, we either edit ~/.composer/config.json or execute:

composer config --global cache-files-maxsize "2048MiB"

Profile and Verbose

You can add a --profile flag to any command you execute on the command line with Composer, and it’ll produce not only a final output like this:

[174.6MB/54.70s] Memory usage: 174.58MB (peak: 513.47MB), time: 54.7s

but also prefix each line it outputs with the exact total duration of the command’s execution so far, plus the memory usage:

[175.9MB/54.64s] Installing assets for Sensio\Bundle\DistributionBundle into web/bundles/sensiodistribution

I use this command often to identify the bottleneck packages and to observe how the stats improve or degrade on different versions of PHP.

Likewise, the --verbose flag will make sure Composer outputs more information with each operation it performs, helping you understand exactly what’s going on. Some people have even aliased their composer command to include composer --verbose --profile by default.

Custom Sources

Sometimes, you just want to install from a Github repo if your project isn’t yet on Packagist. Maybe it’s under development, maybe it’s locally hosted, who knows. To do that, see our guide.

Likewise, if you have your own version of a popular project that another part of your project depends on, you can use custom sources in combination with inline aliasing to fake the version constraint like Matthieu Napoli did here.

Speeding up Composer

As per this excellent trick by Mark Van Eijk, you can speed up Composer’s execution by making it run on HHVM.

Another way is forcing it to use --prefer-dist which downloads a stable, packaged version of a project rather than cloning it from the version control system it’s on (much slower). This is on by default, though, so you shouldn’t need to specify it on stable projects. If you want to download the sources, use the --prefer-source flag. More info about this in the options of the install command here.

Making your Composer project lighter

If you’re someone who develops Composer-friendly projects, you might want to do your part, too. Based on this Reddit thread, you can use a .gitattributes file to ignore some of the files and folders during packaging for the --prefer-dist mode above.

/docs export-ignore /tests export-ignore /.gitattributes export-ignore /.gitignore export-ignore /.travis.yml export-ignore /phpunit.xml export-ignore

How does this work? When you upload a project to Github, it automatically makes available the “Download zip” button which you can use to download an archive of your project. What’s more, Packagist uses these auto-generated archives to pull in the --prefer-dist dependencies, and then unarchives them once downloaded (much faster than cloning). If you thus ignore your tests, docs and other logically irrelevant files by listing them in .gitattributes , the archives won’t contain them, becoming much, much lighter.

Naturally, people who want to debug your library or run its tests should then specify the --prefer-source flag.

The PhpLeague has adopted this approach and included it in their Package skeleton, so any project based on that is automatically “dist friendly”.

Show

If you ever forget what version of PHP or its extensions you’re running, or need a list of all the projects (and their descriptions) that you’ve installed inside the current project and their versions, you can use the show command with the --platform (short -p ) and --installed (short -i ) flags respectively:

$ composer show --installed behat/behat v3.0.15 Scenario-oriented BDD framework for PHP 5.3 behat/gherkin v4.3.0 Gherkin DSL parser for PHP 5.3 behat/mink v1.5.0 Web acceptance testing framework for PHP 5.3 behat/mink-browserkit-driver v1.1.0 Symfony2 BrowserKit driver for Mink framework behat/mink-extension v2.0.1 Mink extension for Behat behat/mink-goutte-driver v1.0.9 Goutte driver for Mink framework behat/mink-sahi-driver v1.1.0 Sahi.JS driver for Mink framework behat/mink-selenium2-driver v1.1.1 Selenium2 (WebDriver) driver for Mink framework behat/sahi-client dev-master ce7bfa7 Sahi.js client for PHP 5.3 behat/symfony2-extension v2.0.0 Symfony2 framework extension for Behat behat/transliterator v1.0.1 String transliterator components/bootstrap 3.3.2 The most popular front-end framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web. components/jquery 2.1.3 jQuery JavaScript Library doctrine/annotations v1.2.4 Docblock Annotations Parser doctrine/cache v1.4.1 Caching library offering an object-oriented API for many cache backends doctrine/collections v1.3.0 Collections Abstraction library doctrine/common v2.5.0 Common Library for Doctrine projects doctrine/dbal v2.5.1 Database Abstraction Layer doctrine/doctrine-bundle v1.4.0 Symfony DoctrineBundle doctrine/doctrine-cache-bundle v1.0.1 Symfony2 Bundle for Doctrine Cache doctrine/inflector v1.0.1 Common String Manipulations with regard to casing and singular/plural rules. doctrine/instantiator 1.0.4 A small, lightweight utility to instantiate objects in PHP without invoking their constructors doctrine/lexer v1.0.1 Base library for a lexer that can be used in Top-Down, Recursive Descent Parsers. egulias/listeners-debug-command-bundle 1.9.1 Symfony 2 console command to debug listeners ezsystems/behatbundle dev-master bd95e1b Behat bundle for help testing eZ Bundles and projects ezsystems/comments-bundle dev-master 8f95bc7 Commenting system for eZ Publish ezsystems/demobundle dev-master c13fb0b Demo bundle for eZ Publish Platform ezsystems/demobundle-data v0.1.0 Data for ezsystems/demobundle ezsystems/ezpublish-kernel dev-master 3d6e48d eZ Publish API and kernel. This is the heart of eZ Publish 5. ezsystems/platform-ui-assets-bundle v0.5.0 External assets dependencies for PlatformUIBundle ezsystems/platform-ui-bundle dev-master 4d0442d eZ Platform UI Bundle ezsystems/privacy-cookie-bundle v0.1 Privacy cookie banner integration bundle into eZ Publish/eZ Platform fabpot/goutte v1.0.7 A simple PHP Web Scraper friendsofsymfony/http-cache 1.3.1 Tools to manage cache invalidation friendsofsymfony/http-cache-bundle 1.2.1 Set path based HTTP cache headers and send invalidation requests to your HTTP cache guzzle/guzzle v3.9.3 PHP HTTP client. This library is deprecated in favor of https://packagist.org/packages/guzzlehttp/guzzle hautelook/templated-uri-bundle 2.0.0 Symfony2 Bundle that provides a RFC-6570 compatible router and URL Generator. hautelook/templated-uri-router 2.0.1 Symfony2 RFC-6570 compatible router and URL Generator imagine/imagine 0.6.2 Image processing for PHP 5.3 incenteev/composer-parameter-handler v2.1.0 Composer script handling your ignored parameter file instaclick/php-webdriver 1.0.17 PHP WebDriver for Selenium 2 jdorn/sql-formatter v1.2.17 a PHP SQL highlighting library knplabs/knp-menu v1.1.2 An object oriented menu library knplabs/knp-menu-bundle v1.1.2 This bundle provides an integration of the KnpMenu library kriswallsmith/assetic v1.2.1 Asset Management for PHP kriswallsmith/buzz v0.13 Lightweight HTTP client league/flysystem 0.5.12 Many filesystems, one API. liip/imagine-bundle 1.2.6 This Bundle assists in imagine manipulation using the imagine library monolog/monolog 1.13.1 Sends your logs to files, sockets, inboxes, databases and various web services nelmio/cors-bundle 1.3.3 Adds CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) headers support in your Symfony2 application ocramius/proxy-manager 0.5.2 A library providing utilities to generate, instantiate and generally operate with Object Proxies oneup/flysystem-bundle v0.4.2 Integrates Flysystem filesystem abstraction library to your Symfony2 project. pagerfanta/pagerfanta v1.0.3 Pagination for PHP 5.3 phpdocumentor/reflection-docblock 2.0.4 phpspec/prophecy v1.4.1 Highly opinionated mocking framework for PHP 5.3+ phpunit/php-code-coverage 2.0.16 Library that provides collection, processing, and rendering functionality for PHP code coverage information. phpunit/php-file-iterator 1.4.0 FilterIterator implementation that filters files based on a list of suffixes. phpunit/php-text-template 1.2.0 Simple template engine. phpunit/php-timer 1.0.5 Utility class for timing phpunit/php-token-stream 1.4.1 Wrapper around PHP's tokenizer extension. phpunit/phpunit 4.6.4 The PHP Unit Testing framework. phpunit/phpunit-mock-objects 2.3.1 Mock Object library for PHPUnit psr/log 1.0.0 Common interface for logging libraries qafoo/rmf 1.0.0 Very simple VC framework which makes it easy to build HTTP applications / REST webservices sebastian/comparator 1.1.1 Provides the functionality to compare PHP values for equality sebastian/diff 1.3.0 Diff implementation sebastian/environment 1.2.2 Provides functionality to handle HHVM/PHP environments sebastian/exporter 1.2.0 Provides the functionality to export PHP variables for visualization sebastian/global-state 1.0.0 Snapshotting of global state sebastian/recursion-context 1.0.0 Provides functionality to recursively process PHP variables sebastian/version 1.0.5 Library that helps with managing the version number of Git-hosted PHP projects sensio/distribution-bundle v3.0.21 Base bundle for Symfony Distributions sensio/framework-extra-bundle v3.0.7 This bundle provides a way to configure your controllers with annotations sensio/generator-bundle v2.5.3 This bundle generates code for you sensiolabs/security-checker v2.0.2 A security checker for your composer.lock swiftmailer/swiftmailer v5.4.0 Swiftmailer, free feature-rich PHP mailer symfony-cmf/routing 1.3.0 Extends the Symfony2 routing component for dynamic routes and chaining several routers symfony/assetic-bundle v2.6.1 Integrates Assetic into Symfony2 symfony/monolog-bundle v2.7.1 Symfony MonologBundle symfony/swiftmailer-bundle v2.3.8 Symfony SwiftmailerBundle symfony/symfony v2.6.6 The Symfony PHP framework tedivm/stash v0.12.3 The place to keep your cache. tedivm/stash-bundle v0.4.2 Incorporates the Stash caching library into Symfony. twig/extensions v1.2.0 Common additional features for Twig that do not directly belong in core twig/twig v1.18.1 Twig, the flexible, fast, and secure template language for PHP white-october/pagerfanta-bundle v1.0.2 Bundle to use Pagerfanta with Symfony2 whiteoctober/breadcrumbs-bundle 1.0.2 A small breadcrumbs bundle for Symfony2 zendframework/zend-code 2.2.10 provides facilities to generate arbitrary code using an object oriented interface zendframework/zend-eventmanager 2.2.10 zendframework/zend-stdlib 2.2.10 zetacomponents/base 1.9 The Base package provides the basic infrastructure that all packages rely on. Therefore every component relies on this package. zetacomponents/feed 1.4 This component handles parsing and creating RSS1, RSS2 and ATOM feeds, with support for different feed modules (dc, content, creativeCommons, geo, iTunes). zetacomponents/mail 1.8.1 The component allows you construct and/or parse Mail messages conforming to the mail standard. It has support for attachments, multipart messages and HTML mail. It also interfaces with SMTP to send mail or IMAP, P... zetacomponents/system-information 1.1 Provides access to common system variables, such as CPU type and speed, and the available amount of memory.

Dry Runs

To just see if an installation of new requirements would go well, you can use the --dry-run flag with Composer’s install and update command. This will throw all the potential problems at you, without actually causing them – no changes will really be made. Excellent for testing big requirement and setup changes before actually committing to them.

composer update --dry-run --profile --verbose

Create Project

Last but not least, we must mention the create-project command, applicable to anything and everything.

Create project takes a package name as the argument, then clones the package and executes composer install inside it. This is fantastic for bootstrapping projects – no more finding out the exact Github URL of the package you want, then cloning, then manually going into the folder and executing install .

Major projects such as Symfony and Laravel use this approach to bootstrap a skeleton application, and many others are jumping on board.

With Laravel, for example, it’s used like this:

composer create-project laravel/laravel --prefer-dist --profile --verbose

The create-project command also accepts two parameters. The first is the path into which to install. If omitted, the project’s name is used. The second is the version. If omitted, the latest version is used.

Conclusion

Hope this list of tips and tricks has been helpful! If we missed some, do tell us and we’ll update the post! And remember – if you forget about some of the commands or switches, just check out the cheatsheet. Happy Composing!