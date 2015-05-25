Mastering Composer – Tips and Tricks
By Bruno Skvorc
PHP
Composer has revolutionized package management in PHP. It upped the reusability game and helped PHP developers all over the world generate framework agnostic, fully shareable code. But few people ever go beyond the basics, so this post will cover some useful tips and tricks.
Global
Although it’s clearly defined in the documentation, Composer can (and in most cases should) be installed globally. Global installation means that instead of typing out
php composer.phar somecommand
you can just type out
composer somecommand
in any project whatsoever. This makes starting new projects with, for example, the
create-project command dead easy in any location on your filesystem.
To install Composer globally, follow these instructions.
Init
To create a new
composer.json file in a project (and thus initialize a new Composer-powered project), you can use:
composer init
You can also pass in some options as defaults.
Installing packages the right way
When reading tutorials or README files of projects, many will say something like:
Just add the following to your composer.json file:
{
"require": {
"myproject": "someversion"
}
}
But this has several downsides. One, the copy-pasting may introduce some errors. Two, for a newbie, figuring out where to place the code if you already have an extensive
composer.json file in your project can be tedious and also introduce errors. Finally, many people will be encountering Composer for the first time and in a command line, so covering all the use cases in which they may find themselves isn’t feasible (do they have a GUI text editor or are they on the command line? If it’s the latter, do they have a text editor installed, and if so which? Do you explain the editing procedure or just leave it? What if the file doesn’t exist in their projects? Should you cover the creation of the file, too?).
The best way to add a new requirement to a
composer.json file is with the
require command:
composer require somepackage/somepackage:someversion
This adds everything that’s needed into the file, bypassing all manual intervention.
If you need to add packages to
require-dev, add the
--dev option, like so:
composer require phpunit/phpunit --dev
The
require command supports adding several packages at once, just separate them with a space. Note that there is no need to specify the version in this approach, as seen in the code snippet above – installing a package this way automatically grabs the most recent version of a package, and tells you which one it picked.
Lock Files
The
composer.lock file saves the list of currently installed packages, so that when another person clones your project at a date when the dependencies may have been updated, they still get the old versions installed. This helps make sure everyone who grabs your project has the exact same package environment as you did when the project was developed, avoiding any bugs that may have been created due to version updates.
composer.lock should almost always be committed to version control. Maybe.
composer.lock also contains the hash of the
composer.json file, so if you update just the project author, or some contact info, or a description, you’ll get a warning about the lock file not matching the
json file – when that’s the case, running
composer update --lock will help things, updating only the
lock file and not touching anything else.
Version flags
When defining package versions, one can use exact matches (
1.2.3), ranges with operators (
<1.2.3), combinations of operators (
>1.2.3 <1.3), best available (
1.2.*), tilde (
~1.2.3) and caret (
^1.2.3).
The latter two might warrant further explanation:
-
tilde (
~1.2.3) will go up to version
1.3(not included), because in semantic versioning that’s when new features get introduced. Tilde fetches the highest known stable minor version. As the docs say, we can consider it as only the last digit specified being allowed to change.
-
caret (
^1.2.3) means “only be careful of breaking changes”, and will thus go up to version
2.0. According to semver, that’s when breaking changes are introduced, so
1.3,
1.4and
1.9are fine, while
2.0is not.
Unless you know you need a specific version, I recommend always using the
~1.2.3 format – it’s your safest bet.
Configuration and Global Configuration
The default values are not fixed in stone. See the full
config reference for details.
For example, by specifying:
{
"config": {
"optimize-autoloader": true
}
}
you force Composer to optimize the classmap after every installation/update, or in other words, whenever the autoload file is being generated. This is a little bit slower than generating the default autoloader, and slows down as the project grows.
Another useful option might be the
cache-files-maxsize – in enormous projects like eZ Publish or Symfony, the cache might get full pretty fast. Increasing the size would keep Composer fast longer.
Note that configuration can be set globally, too, so it’s consistent across projects. See here for how. For example, to add the cache size setting to our global configuration, we either edit
~/.composer/config.json or execute:
composer config --global cache-files-maxsize "2048MiB"
Profile and Verbose
You can add a
--profile flag to any command you execute on the command line with Composer, and it’ll produce not only a final output like this:
[174.6MB/54.70s] Memory usage: 174.58MB (peak: 513.47MB), time: 54.7s
but also prefix each line it outputs with the exact total duration of the command’s execution so far, plus the memory usage:
[175.9MB/54.64s] Installing assets for Sensio\Bundle\DistributionBundle into web/bundles/sensiodistribution
I use this command often to identify the bottleneck packages and to observe how the stats improve or degrade on different versions of PHP.
Likewise, the
--verbose flag will make sure Composer outputs more information with each operation it performs, helping you understand exactly what’s going on. Some people have even aliased their
composer command to include
composer --verbose --profile by default.
Custom Sources
Sometimes, you just want to install from a Github repo if your project isn’t yet on Packagist. Maybe it’s under development, maybe it’s locally hosted, who knows. To do that, see our guide.
Likewise, if you have your own version of a popular project that another part of your project depends on, you can use custom sources in combination with inline aliasing to fake the version constraint like Matthieu Napoli did here.
Speeding up Composer
As per this excellent trick by Mark Van Eijk, you can speed up Composer’s execution by making it run on HHVM.
Another way is forcing it to use
--prefer-dist which downloads a stable, packaged version of a project rather than cloning it from the version control system it’s on (much slower). This is on by default, though, so you shouldn’t need to specify it on stable projects. If you want to download the sources, use the
--prefer-source flag. More info about this in the options of the
install command here.
Making your Composer project lighter
If you’re someone who develops Composer-friendly projects, you might want to do your part, too. Based on this Reddit thread, you can use a
.gitattributes file to ignore some of the files and folders during packaging for the
--prefer-dist mode above.
/docs export-ignore
/tests export-ignore
/.gitattributes export-ignore
/.gitignore export-ignore
/.travis.yml export-ignore
/phpunit.xml export-ignore
How does this work? When you upload a project to Github, it automatically makes available the “Download zip” button which you can use to download an archive of your project. What’s more, Packagist uses these auto-generated archives to pull in the
--prefer-dist dependencies, and then unarchives them once downloaded (much faster than cloning). If you thus ignore your tests, docs and other logically irrelevant files by listing them in
.gitattributes, the archives won’t contain them, becoming much, much lighter.
Naturally, people who want to debug your library or run its tests should then specify the
--prefer-source flag.
The PhpLeague has adopted this approach and included it in their Package skeleton, so any project based on that is automatically “dist friendly”.
Show
If you ever forget what version of PHP or its extensions you’re running, or need a list of all the projects (and their descriptions) that you’ve installed inside the current project and their versions, you can use the
show command with the
--platform (short
-p) and
--installed (short
-i) flags respectively:
$ composer show --installed
behat/behat v3.0.15 Scenario-oriented BDD framework for PHP 5.3
behat/gherkin v4.3.0 Gherkin DSL parser for PHP 5.3
behat/mink v1.5.0 Web acceptance testing framework for PHP 5.3
behat/mink-browserkit-driver v1.1.0 Symfony2 BrowserKit driver for Mink framework
behat/mink-extension v2.0.1 Mink extension for Behat
behat/mink-goutte-driver v1.0.9 Goutte driver for Mink framework
behat/mink-sahi-driver v1.1.0 Sahi.JS driver for Mink framework
behat/mink-selenium2-driver v1.1.1 Selenium2 (WebDriver) driver for Mink framework
behat/sahi-client dev-master ce7bfa7 Sahi.js client for PHP 5.3
behat/symfony2-extension v2.0.0 Symfony2 framework extension for Behat
behat/transliterator v1.0.1 String transliterator
components/bootstrap 3.3.2 The most popular front-end framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
components/jquery 2.1.3 jQuery JavaScript Library
doctrine/annotations v1.2.4 Docblock Annotations Parser
doctrine/cache v1.4.1 Caching library offering an object-oriented API for many cache backends
doctrine/collections v1.3.0 Collections Abstraction library
doctrine/common v2.5.0 Common Library for Doctrine projects
doctrine/dbal v2.5.1 Database Abstraction Layer
doctrine/doctrine-bundle v1.4.0 Symfony DoctrineBundle
doctrine/doctrine-cache-bundle v1.0.1 Symfony2 Bundle for Doctrine Cache
doctrine/inflector v1.0.1 Common String Manipulations with regard to casing and singular/plural rules.
doctrine/instantiator 1.0.4 A small, lightweight utility to instantiate objects in PHP without invoking their constructors
doctrine/lexer v1.0.1 Base library for a lexer that can be used in Top-Down, Recursive Descent Parsers.
egulias/listeners-debug-command-bundle 1.9.1 Symfony 2 console command to debug listeners
ezsystems/behatbundle dev-master bd95e1b Behat bundle for help testing eZ Bundles and projects
ezsystems/comments-bundle dev-master 8f95bc7 Commenting system for eZ Publish
ezsystems/demobundle dev-master c13fb0b Demo bundle for eZ Publish Platform
ezsystems/demobundle-data v0.1.0 Data for ezsystems/demobundle
ezsystems/ezpublish-kernel dev-master 3d6e48d eZ Publish API and kernel. This is the heart of eZ Publish 5.
ezsystems/platform-ui-assets-bundle v0.5.0 External assets dependencies for PlatformUIBundle
ezsystems/platform-ui-bundle dev-master 4d0442d eZ Platform UI Bundle
ezsystems/privacy-cookie-bundle v0.1 Privacy cookie banner integration bundle into eZ Publish/eZ Platform
fabpot/goutte v1.0.7 A simple PHP Web Scraper
friendsofsymfony/http-cache 1.3.1 Tools to manage cache invalidation
friendsofsymfony/http-cache-bundle 1.2.1 Set path based HTTP cache headers and send invalidation requests to your HTTP cache
guzzle/guzzle v3.9.3 PHP HTTP client. This library is deprecated in favor of https://packagist.org/packages/guzzlehttp/guzzle
hautelook/templated-uri-bundle 2.0.0 Symfony2 Bundle that provides a RFC-6570 compatible router and URL Generator.
hautelook/templated-uri-router 2.0.1 Symfony2 RFC-6570 compatible router and URL Generator
imagine/imagine 0.6.2 Image processing for PHP 5.3
incenteev/composer-parameter-handler v2.1.0 Composer script handling your ignored parameter file
instaclick/php-webdriver 1.0.17 PHP WebDriver for Selenium 2
jdorn/sql-formatter v1.2.17 a PHP SQL highlighting library
knplabs/knp-menu v1.1.2 An object oriented menu library
knplabs/knp-menu-bundle v1.1.2 This bundle provides an integration of the KnpMenu library
kriswallsmith/assetic v1.2.1 Asset Management for PHP
kriswallsmith/buzz v0.13 Lightweight HTTP client
league/flysystem 0.5.12 Many filesystems, one API.
liip/imagine-bundle 1.2.6 This Bundle assists in imagine manipulation using the imagine library
monolog/monolog 1.13.1 Sends your logs to files, sockets, inboxes, databases and various web services
nelmio/cors-bundle 1.3.3 Adds CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) headers support in your Symfony2 application
ocramius/proxy-manager 0.5.2 A library providing utilities to generate, instantiate and generally operate with Object Proxies
oneup/flysystem-bundle v0.4.2 Integrates Flysystem filesystem abstraction library to your Symfony2 project.
pagerfanta/pagerfanta v1.0.3 Pagination for PHP 5.3
phpdocumentor/reflection-docblock 2.0.4
phpspec/prophecy v1.4.1 Highly opinionated mocking framework for PHP 5.3+
phpunit/php-code-coverage 2.0.16 Library that provides collection, processing, and rendering functionality for PHP code coverage information.
phpunit/php-file-iterator 1.4.0 FilterIterator implementation that filters files based on a list of suffixes.
phpunit/php-text-template 1.2.0 Simple template engine.
phpunit/php-timer 1.0.5 Utility class for timing
phpunit/php-token-stream 1.4.1 Wrapper around PHP's tokenizer extension.
phpunit/phpunit 4.6.4 The PHP Unit Testing framework.
phpunit/phpunit-mock-objects 2.3.1 Mock Object library for PHPUnit
psr/log 1.0.0 Common interface for logging libraries
qafoo/rmf 1.0.0 Very simple VC framework which makes it easy to build HTTP applications / REST webservices
sebastian/comparator 1.1.1 Provides the functionality to compare PHP values for equality
sebastian/diff 1.3.0 Diff implementation
sebastian/environment 1.2.2 Provides functionality to handle HHVM/PHP environments
sebastian/exporter 1.2.0 Provides the functionality to export PHP variables for visualization
sebastian/global-state 1.0.0 Snapshotting of global state
sebastian/recursion-context 1.0.0 Provides functionality to recursively process PHP variables
sebastian/version 1.0.5 Library that helps with managing the version number of Git-hosted PHP projects
sensio/distribution-bundle v3.0.21 Base bundle for Symfony Distributions
sensio/framework-extra-bundle v3.0.7 This bundle provides a way to configure your controllers with annotations
sensio/generator-bundle v2.5.3 This bundle generates code for you
sensiolabs/security-checker v2.0.2 A security checker for your composer.lock
swiftmailer/swiftmailer v5.4.0 Swiftmailer, free feature-rich PHP mailer
symfony-cmf/routing 1.3.0 Extends the Symfony2 routing component for dynamic routes and chaining several routers
symfony/assetic-bundle v2.6.1 Integrates Assetic into Symfony2
symfony/monolog-bundle v2.7.1 Symfony MonologBundle
symfony/swiftmailer-bundle v2.3.8 Symfony SwiftmailerBundle
symfony/symfony v2.6.6 The Symfony PHP framework
tedivm/stash v0.12.3 The place to keep your cache.
tedivm/stash-bundle v0.4.2 Incorporates the Stash caching library into Symfony.
twig/extensions v1.2.0 Common additional features for Twig that do not directly belong in core
twig/twig v1.18.1 Twig, the flexible, fast, and secure template language for PHP
white-october/pagerfanta-bundle v1.0.2 Bundle to use Pagerfanta with Symfony2
whiteoctober/breadcrumbs-bundle 1.0.2 A small breadcrumbs bundle for Symfony2
zendframework/zend-code 2.2.10 provides facilities to generate arbitrary code using an object oriented interface
zendframework/zend-eventmanager 2.2.10
zendframework/zend-stdlib 2.2.10
zetacomponents/base 1.9 The Base package provides the basic infrastructure that all packages rely on. Therefore every component relies on this package.
zetacomponents/feed 1.4 This component handles parsing and creating RSS1, RSS2 and ATOM feeds, with support for different feed modules (dc, content, creativeCommons, geo, iTunes).
zetacomponents/mail 1.8.1 The component allows you construct and/or parse Mail messages conforming to the mail standard. It has support for attachments, multipart messages and HTML mail. It also interfaces with SMTP to send mail or IMAP, P...
zetacomponents/system-information 1.1 Provides access to common system variables, such as CPU type and speed, and the available amount of memory.
Dry Runs
To just see if an installation of new requirements would go well, you can use the
--dry-run flag with Composer’s
install and
update command. This will throw all the potential problems at you, without actually causing them – no changes will really be made. Excellent for testing big requirement and setup changes before actually committing to them.
composer update --dry-run --profile --verbose
Create Project
Last but not least, we must mention the
create-project command, applicable to anything and everything.
Create project takes a package name as the argument, then clones the package and executes
composer install inside it. This is fantastic for bootstrapping projects – no more finding out the exact Github URL of the package you want, then cloning, then manually going into the folder and executing
install.
Major projects such as Symfony and Laravel use this approach to bootstrap a skeleton application, and many others are jumping on board.
With Laravel, for example, it’s used like this:
composer create-project laravel/laravel --prefer-dist --profile --verbose
The
create-project command also accepts two parameters. The first is the path into which to install. If omitted, the project’s name is used. The second is the version. If omitted, the latest version is used.
Conclusion
Hope this list of tips and tricks has been helpful! If we missed some, do tell us and we’ll update the post! And remember – if you forget about some of the commands or switches, just check out the cheatsheet. Happy Composing!
Bruno is a blockchain developer and code auditor from Croatia with Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and English Language and Literature. He's been a web developer for 10 years until JavaScript drove him away. He now runs a cryptocurrency business at Bitfalls.com via which he makes blockchain tech approachable to the masses, and runs Coinvendor, an on-boarding platform for people to easily buy cryptocurrency. He’s also a developer evangelist for Diffbot.com, a San Francisco-based AI-powered machine vision web scraper.
