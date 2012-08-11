What are WordPress MU-Plugins?
By Jérémy Heleine,
A 'must-use plugin' (also known as 'MU-Plugins') is a WordPress plugin that resides in /wp-content/mu-plugins and will always be activated by default.
By James George,
These must-have WordPress plugins won't bog down your site. Some of them will actually help your site to run faster and more efficiently.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial, we will walk you through writing a plugin that will integrate CAPTCHA (Google's reCAPTCHA) to the default WordPress registration form.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article we cover why updating WordPress is so important, as well ways to configure the updating options built into WordPress itself.
By Sally Wood,
The easiest way to create and display an author bio box is to use a plugin. So, today, I showcase eleven of the best WordPress author bio plugins.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Coming Soon pages are useful before you launch your website. Here are 14 of the most beautiful coming soon WordPress themes and plugins.
By Sally Wood,
Slider plugins are common on WordPress sites. In this article we cover the popular WordPress image sliders and discuss whether you need a slider at all.
By Charles Costa,
WordPress security plugins are a great way to harden your site, but they often have unintended side effects that can give users a false sense of security.
By Charles Costa,
By following a couple of common sense measures, you can protect yourself from many malicious WordPress plugins.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we will show you 18 of the best WooCommerce plugins around, categorized by use.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Learn how to create a tabbed WordPress login and registration widget so you can have a feature rich registration page on your WordPress powered sites.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we'll cover five of the most popular WordPress caching plugins that you can use to speed up your website and improve overall performance.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article discusses noty, a jQuery plugin used to create different types of notifications.
By Collins Agbonghama,
One of the most loved features of WordPress is the Plugin system, in this article we show you how to easily batch install your WordPress plugins.
By Chris Burgess,
P3 (Plugin Performance Profiler) can easily pinpoint WordPress performance issues, help make your site faster, and troubleshoot problematic plugins.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article I'll show you 15 alternative uses of WordPress, in the hope of inspiring you to use it in a way you hadn't thought of before.
By Shaumik Daityari,
What makes Sublime Text even better is its extensibility. So, here’s a look at the plugins that make an already wonderful editor truly Sublime.
By Sam Deering,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Chee How Chua,
The second part of Chee How Chua's walkthrough of the steps to create a jQuery plugin that detects the horizontal swiping motion on touch devices such as the iPhone and Android-based devices.
By Chee How Chua,
This article is part one of two in a series which introduces a jQuery plugin for handling touch swiping.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article explains why jQuery plugins are popular, and why many developers prefer them over plain JavaScript.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
WordPress developers write their own plugins, right? But what about if there's a great free plugin that's just right for the job? Rakhitha Nimesh thinks it through.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article teaches readers how to manage cookies using the jQuery plugin jquery.cookie.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article covers the recently relaunched jQuery Plugin Registry site.
By Tara Hornor,
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
This article lists ten of the best JavaScript libraries and jQuery plugins available today.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler reviews three of the best WordPress plugins which help you create mobile versions of your website.