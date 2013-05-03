Unheap.com: a Better jQuery Plugin Repository?
JavaScript
I’ve never been particularly complimentary about the official jQuery Plugin Registry. The team are working on it, but perhaps the kindest observation is that it’s “ctional” — functional with all the “fun” removed. The system lacks an easy interface, good search facilities, online demonstrations, developer ratings and reviews.
As an alternative, why not try unheap.com — a new independent jQuery plugin repository…
The benefits of unheap.com become apparent the moment you use it:
- The site has a gorgeous dynamic and responsive interface — it’s a pleasure to use
- Plugins are categorized in sections and sub-sections for interface, inputs, media, navigation and miscellaneous code.
- The search facility works well.
- Plugin lists have direct links to demonstration pages and videos.
- Related plugins are listed.
- User views, votes and bug reports are recorded.
- Social media sharing facilities are provided.
- An RSS feed of new and updated plugins is available for you to check in
Google Reader, erm, a compatible RSS Reader.
- The plugin submission process is easy and straight-forward.
- Almost 700 plugins are available at the time of writing.
I’m impressed. Unless the jQuery team can produce a system as nice as unheap.com, perhaps they should give up now and adopt it as the “official” repository?
Unless you’ve found something better?…
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
