Colin Ihrig is a software engineer working primarily with Node.js. Colin is the author of Pro Node.js for Developers, and co-author of Full Stack JavaScript Development with MEAN. Colin is a member of the Node.js Technical Steering Committee, and a hapi core team member. Colin received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering, and Master of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 2005 and 2008, respectively.
Colin's articles
Back to Basics: Array Extras
This article explores array extras in JavaScript.
Fun with JavaScript Numbers
This article explores numbers in JavaScript, including some common, and uncommon, pitfalls associated with them.
Back to Basics: JavaScript Hoisting
This article explores JavaScript hoisting. Readers will learn how hoisting works, and how it can introduce errors.
Introducing the Geeksphone by Mozilla
This article introduces the new Firefox OS powered phone, known as the Geeksphone.
The Return of the jQuery Plugin Registry
This article covers the recently relaunched jQuery Plugin Registry site.
JavaScript and the Wii U Browser
This article introduces the Wii U console browser. This article also gets readers started on reading data from the Wii U GamePad.
Back to Basics: JavaScript Object Syntax
This article explores JavaScript object syntax at its most basic level. Readers learn about object literal notation, among other things.
Implementing Push Technology Using Server-Sent Events
This article explores server-sent events. In particular, this article focuses on the client aspects of the API and the EventSource object.
The Buzz About the Vibration API
This article explores the W3C's Vibration API. This new API allows developers to add tactile feedback to their Web applications.
The Basics of jQuery
This article explores the absolute basics of jQuery, the world's most popular JavaScript library.
Introducing the Battery Status API
This article introduces the W3C Battery Status API. The article also includes an example of the Battery Status API in action.
Headless WebKit and PhantomJS
PhantomJS is a headless browser built on WebKit. This article demonstrates some of the features of PhantomJS.
Web Scraping in Node.js
This article introduces web scraping in Node.js. An example scraper is created using the request and cheerio modules.
Making HTTP Requests in Node.js
This article shows readers how to make HTTP requests from their Node.js applications. The HTTP requests are created using the request module.
Accessing the File System in Node.js
This article introduces the basics of the Node.js file system module.
Cloud Deployment of Node.js Applications with Nodejitsu
This article is an introduction to Node.js cloud deployment using Nodejitsu.
HTTP Authentication in Node.js
This article continues the series of posts introducing Node.js. This particular post focuses on HTTP authentication in Node.js.
Creating a HTTP Server in Node.js
This article continues the exploration of Node.js. In this article, a very basic HTTP server is created using Node.js.
Navigation Timing API: How to Profile Page Loads Efficiently
In order to provide more accurate and comprehensive page load data, the W3C has proposed the Navigation Timing API. The proposed API provides more detailed timing information throughout the page load process.
Implementing Memoization in JavaScript
Colin Ihrig explains the concept of memoization, which can potentially increase your program's performance by caching the results of previous function calls
The Basics of the Shadow DOM
