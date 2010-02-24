Craig Sharkie
A degree in Fine Art is a strange entrance to a career with a passion for programming, but that's where Craig started. A right-brain approach to code and problem solving has seen him plying his craft for many of the big names of the web - AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Ziff-Davis, and now Atlassian.
Craig's articles
The FontFace jQuery Plugin
JavaScript
By Craig Sharkie,
Make Your Own Custom jQuery Selector
Programming
By Craig Sharkie,
Star Rating Control with jQuery
JavaScript
By Craig Sharkie,