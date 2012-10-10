Chee's articles
A jQuery Plugin for Touch Swiping – Part 2 of 2
JavaScript
By Chee How Chua,
The second part of Chee How Chua's walkthrough of the steps to create a jQuery plugin that detects the horizontal swiping motion on touch devices such as the iPhone and Android-based devices.
A jQuery Plugin for Touch Swiping – Part 1 of 2
JavaScript
By Chee How Chua,
This article is part one of two in a series which introduces a jQuery plugin for handling touch swiping.
Using JSLint to Refine Your Code
JavaScript
By Chee How Chua,
JSLint is a handy JavaScript tool to help you refine, tidy and debug code