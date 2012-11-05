5 Ionic Framework App Development Tips and Tricks
By Charles Muzonzini, Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti highlights 5 tips and tricks he has gathered from his development work with the Ionic framework.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows how to to communicate with bluetooth low energy devices in a Cordova-based app.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at authenticating users via OAuth with a Cordova and Ionic based app.
By Ivan Dimov,
In this tutorial, Ivan Dimov shows you how to create a custom in-app browser with the ThemeableBrowser PhoneGap plugin.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown presents a quick tip on using and installing Cordova, an excellent tool for cross-platform mobile development.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at using LokiJS with Cordova based apps for fast and light data storage.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at creating a real time chat app based on Cordova, Ionic and Socket.IO
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to use the Facebook API in a Cordova app for authenticating and posting content to a Facebook app
By Scott Bolinger,
Scott Bollinger shares three options available to easily create a mobile app with WordPress, reviewing the pros and cons of each approach.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty looks at the plugins and APIs available for storing local data in a Cordova App and creates an application to demonstrate.
By Narayan Prusty,
People are often sceptical about QR Codes, but they are useful for simple information exchange. Narayan Prusty shows how to scan them in a Cordova app.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows how to use HealthKit with a Cordova based app, allowing users to write and read the heath data.
By Wern Ancheta,
In the final part of this short series, Wern Ancheta adds a server side component to our PhoneRTC calling app to handle client connections.
By Krzysztof Trzeciak,
Krzysztof Trzeciak looks at how to run node.js express apps on mobile devices.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate local notifications with an Apache Cordova based mobile application.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj Demonstrates how to use DebugGap, a great tool for easily debugging Cordova apps.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate Facebook login functionality into a Cordova based cross platform mobile app.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty presents a tutorial on creating an expense manager app with Apache Cordova, showing us how to track calculations and visualise them.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.
By Narayan Prusty,
Apache Cordova makes it very easy to create functional cross platform apps. Narayan Prusty shows us how to make a password manager.
By Charles Costa,
Fortunately thanks to WordPress' extensibility, you can easily convert your WordPress website into a mobile app using an API provided by a standard plugin.
By Jay Raj,
In this tutorial Jay Raj looks at how to run apps built for the Chrome browser on a mobile device with Cordova.
By Jay Raj,
The options for hybrid mobile app development change on an almost weekly basis. Jay Ray shows us his favorite seven.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty will show you how to use WordPress as a backend for a simple PhoneGap mobile application using REST APIs.
By Jay Raj,
We look further into Onsen UI, with a tutorial on getting authentication into your Cordova App.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Just getting started with mobile app development? Here's a quick overview of the two main options available to you and their advantages and disadvantages.
By Jay Raj,
Building a simple app with Ionic, an advanced HTML5 Hybrid Mobile App Framework for creating beautiful mobile applications using HTML5
By Saad Mousliki,
We’ll design the client side part of our app and add the code that manages the communication between the native mobile app and the database.
By Alicia Carter,
By Aurelio De Rosa,