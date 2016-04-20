Quick Tip – Using and Installing Cordova
By Mark Brown
Mobile
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Cordova is a phenomenal tool that allows you to build native mobile apps using the web technologies you know and love. It gives access to some hardware features unaccessible in vanilla HTML5, and most crucially, the marketing potential of app stores. Cordova allows you to write your application code once in HTML5 and JavaScript, and deploy to multiple targets using the same code. In this quick tip, I will cover basic usage, and installing Cordova.
Install
First install Node.js from their official packages, Homebrew (Mac), Chocolatey or Scoop (Windows). Cordova uses the package manager of Node.js, npm, for installation.
On OSX and Linux open your terminal and run:
sudo npm install -g cordova
On Windows open Command Prompt run:
C:\>npm install -g cordova
This installs the Cordova package globally and accessible in any project.
Create a Project
Create a new project with
cordova create <name> e.g.
cordova create my-mobile-app
cd my-mobile-app
Add a Platform
Type
cordova platform to see a list of available platforms. You’ll see different options depending on the operating system, here’s the results on a Mac.
Add a platform with
cordova platform add <platform>, e.g.
cordova platform add ios
cordova platform add android
To build and run you’ll need SDKs for each platform that you want to target installed. We have a handy quick tip for installing Android and for iOS you will need XCode.
To check you have everything needed for the platforms added, run:
cordova requirements
Build
Build your app with
cordova build <platform>, e.g.
cordova build ios
cordova build android
You can also run
cordova build to build all platforms added to the project.
Run
Run the app with
cordova run <platform>, e.g.
cordova run ios
cordova run android
Note: On a Mac
cordova run ios will open the iOS Simulator. A good option for emulating android devices is with GenyMotion that lets you install and run popular android devices as a Virtual Machine (VM). Once the VM is running,
cordova run android will install and run the app.
Plugins
Plugins are additions to Cordova that allow you to access hardware features from JavaScript.
To Install a plugin run
cordova plugin add <plugin>. For example, to install the camera plugin.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera
Adding Your Application
The custom code for your app sits in the www directory. You can edit those files, build and run to see the changes reflected in an emulator. As an example, add a button which will take a photo from the library and show it in the view.
Replace the
#deviceready div in index.html with:
<div id="deviceready">
<p>
<button id="get-picture">Take a photo</button>
</p>
<p>
<img id="my-photo" width="300" />
</p>
</div>
Add the following to the end of js/index.js:
document.getElementById('get-picture').addEventListener('click', getPicture, false);
function getPicture() {
navigator.camera.getPicture(onSuccess, onFail, {
quality: 50,
sourceType: Camera.PictureSourceType.PHOTOLIBRARY,
destinationType: Camera.DestinationType.FILE_URI
});
}
function onSuccess(imageURI) {
var image = document.getElementById('my-photo');
image.src = imageURI;
}
function onFail(message) {
alert('Failed because: ' + message);
}
Build then Run and you should be able to test out your first ‘native’ feature.
You’re on your way to building great apps :)
Next Steps
Read the Cordova Overview for an understanding of how Cordova works and search the Plugins to see what’s available on different platforms.
SitePoint has a lot of articles relating to Cordova if you want to dive straight into more tutorials.
Hello. I'm a front end web developer from Melbourne, Australia. I enjoy working on the web, appreciate good design and working along side talented people I can learn from. I have a particular interest in visual programming so have fun working with SVG and Canvas.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns