Using Socket.IO and Cordova to Create a Real Time Chat App

In this tutorial we’re going to build a chat application using Cordova and Socket.io. To make things easier we’re using the Ionic framework. I’m going to assume that you have already setup all the relevant SDK’s in your machine. And have installed Cordova and Ionic as we won’t be going through those steps in this tutorial.

Setting up the Project

First we need to create a new Ionic project, do this with the following command:

ionic start project_name

This creates a blank Ionic template in the current directory.

Adding the Platform

Next add the platforms which you’re going to deploy to. If you’re on Windows or Ubuntu you can only use the android platform, if you’re on a Mac, you can also use the iOS platform.

ionic platform add android ionic platform add ios

Installing Front-End Dependencies

Once the project is created, open the bower.json file in the root directory of the project and add the following:

{ "name": "cordova-chatapp", "private": "true", "devDependencies": { "ionic": "driftyco/ionic-bower#1.1.1" }, "dependencies": { "angular-local-storage": "~0.2.3", "angular-socket-io": "~0.7.0", "sio-client": "~1.3.6", "angular-moment": "~0.9.2", "moment": "2.9.0" } }

devDependencies is automatically added to the default bower.json file so all we’ve added are the dependencies . In this project the following dependencies are used:

angular-local-storage : Used for storing data in local storage. In this project it’s used to store the name of the current user, and the current room.

: Used for storing data in local storage. In this project it’s used to store the name of the current user, and the current room. sio-client : The socket.io JavaScript client.

: The socket.io JavaScript client. angular-socket-io : Allows us to use socket.io within Angular.

: Allows us to use socket.io within Angular. angular-moment : Provides angular directives for the moment.js library, allowing us to use moment from within Angular.

: Provides angular directives for the moment.js library, allowing us to use moment from within Angular. moment: This is a dependency of angular-moment so it automatically gets installed when you install angular-moment. If you’re not familiar with the moment.js library, it’s basically used for manipulating dates and times.

Install these dependencies with bower install .

Building the Project

Now we’re ready to start building the project. Start by opening the index.html file inside the www directory and linking the script files of the dependencies installed earlier. This includes angular-local-stroage, moment.js, angular-moment, and socket.io.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, width=device-width"> <title></title> <link href="lib/ionic/css/ionic.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="css/style.css" rel="stylesheet"> <!-- IF using Sass (run gulp sass first), then uncomment below and remove the CSS includes above <link href="css/ionic.app.css" rel="stylesheet"> --> <!-- ionic/angularjs js --> <script src="lib/ionic/js/ionic.bundle.js"></script> <script src="lib/angular-local-storage/dist/angular-local-storage.min.js"></script> <!-- cordova script (this will be a 404 during development) --> <script src="cordova.js"></script> <!-- your app's js --> <script src="js/app.js"></script> <script src="lib/moment/min/moment.min.js"></script> <script src="lib/angular-moment/angular-moment.min.js"></script> <script src="lib/sio-client/socket.io.js"></script> <script src="http://localhost:3000/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script> <script src="lib/angular-socket-io/socket.js"></script> <script src="js/services/SocketService.js"></script> <script src="js/controllers/HomeController.js"></script> <script src="js/controllers/RoomController.js"></script> </head> <body ng-app="starter"> <ion-nav-view></ion-nav-view> </body> </html>

There are other scripts which may not be familiar to you. This includes the socket.io script for the server.

<script src="http://localhost:3000/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>

The Socket service used for connecting to the socket.io server.

<script src="js/services/SocketService.js"></script>

And the home controller which handles events that happen on the home pages. This includes the login page and the rooms page where the user selects which room to enter.

<script src="js/controllers/HomeController.js"></script>

Finally there’s the room controller which handles events inside the chat room, such as when the user sends a message or leaves the room.

<script src="js/controllers/RoomController.js"></script>

Later we’ll look at the code for each of these files. For now just remember what they’re for.

Adding the Dependencies

Open the js/app.js file and include the following services:

LocalStorageModule : Allows us to use local storage.

: Allows us to use local storage. btford.socket-io : Allows us to use socket.io.

: Allows us to use socket.io. angularMoment : Allows us to use moment.js.

angular.module('starter', ['ionic', 'LocalStorageModule', 'btford.socket-io', 'angularMoment'])

Adding Routes

Still in js/app.js, add configuration for the different states by using the config method. This allows us to specify the different pages, the url in which they can be accessed and the HTML template that will be displayed when these pages are accessed.

The login state returns the login page, the rooms state returns the list of rooms in which the user can join, and the room state returns the chat page. The login page is the default page that will be displayed if none of the other states are active.

.config(function($stateProvider, $urlRouterProvider) { $stateProvider .state('login', { url: '/login', templateUrl: 'templates/login.html' }) .state('rooms', { url: '/rooms', templateUrl: 'templates/rooms.html' }) .state('room', { url: '/room', templateUrl: 'templates/room.html' }); // if none of the above states are matched, use this as the fallback $urlRouterProvider.otherwise('/login'); })

Home Controller

Next create the Home Controller in js/controllers/HomeController.js. It handles all UI interactions and data used in the login and rooms page.

Inside the controller we inject the following services:

$scope : Used for attaching data or functions to the current page.

: Used for attaching data or functions to the current page. $state : Used for redirecting to a different state.

: Used for redirecting to a different state. localStorageService : Used for saving and getting data from local storage.

: Used for saving and getting data from local storage. SocketService : Used for sending data through websockets.

(function(){ angular.module('starter') .controller('HomeController', ['$scope', '$state', 'localStorageService', 'SocketService', HomeController]); function HomeController($scope, $state, localStorageService, SocketService){ var me = this; me.current_room = localStorageService.get('room'); me.rooms = ['Coding', 'Art', 'Writing', 'Travel', 'Business', 'Photography']; $scope.login = function(username){ localStorageService.set('username', username); $state.go('rooms'); }; $scope.enterRoom = function(room_name){ me.current_room = room_name; localStorageService.set('room', room_name); var room = { 'room_name': room_name }; SocketService.emit('join:room', room); $state.go('room'); }; } })();

Breaking this code down, first we get the name of the current room, if any.

me.current_room = localStorageService.get('room');

Rooms are hard-coded in an array. This will be used in the rooms template later on.

me.rooms = ['Coding', 'Art', 'Writing', 'Travel', 'Business', 'Photography'];

Attach a login function to the current scope. This function will be called when the user clicks on the login button. The username will be passed to this function and saved in local storage. Then we redirect to the room state.

$scope.login = function(username){ localStorageService.set('username', username); $state.go('rooms'); };

Once the user is redirected to the rooms state, they will see a list of rooms, each with the enterRoom function attached to it. The function executes whenever the user clicks on a room, the name of the room passed as an argument used to set the current_room and saved to local storage. The join:room event is sent through the socket which contains the object representing the current room. Finally, we redirect to the room state.

$scope.enterRoom = function(room_name){ me.current_room = room_name; localStorageService.set('room', room_name); var room = { 'room_name': room_name }; SocketService.emit('join:room', room); $state.go('room'); };

The SocketService.emit() calls allow us to send data through the socket. This means the data is sent to the socket.io server (created later) in real-time.

Login Template

Create the login template (templates/login.html), which is the default app page. This allows the user to enter their user name and click a login button to login. This uses the HomeController by adding it as the value for the ng-controller attribute and use home_ctrl as an alias for HomeController . When the login button is clicked, we call the login function attached to the scope earlier in the controller. This accepts the current value inputted in the username as its argument.

<ion-view title="Login" ng-controller="HomeController as home_ctrl"> <header class="bar bar-header bar-positive"> <h1 class="title">Login</h1> </header> <ion-content class="has-header padding"> <div class="list"> <label class="item item-input"> <input type="text" ng-model="home_ctrl.username" placeholder="User name"> </label> <div class="padding"> <button class="button button-positive button-block" ng-click="login(home_ctrl.username)">Enter</button> </div> </div> </ion-content> </ion-view>

Rooms Template

Next create the rooms template at templates/rooms.html. This is the page where the user gets redirected after logging in. This lists all the rooms supplied from the HomeController earlier. The ng-repeat directive allows us to loop through all the rooms and the ng-click directive allows us to execute the enterRoom function upon user click.

<ion-view title="Rooms" ng-controller="HomeController as home_ctrl"> <header class="bar bar-header bar-positive"> <h1 class="title">Rooms</h1> </header> <ion-content class="has-header padding"> <div class="card" ng-repeat="room in home_ctrl.rooms"> <div class="item item-text-wrap text-center" ng-click="enterRoom(room)"> <strong>{{room}}</strong> </div> </div> </ion-content> </ion-view>

SocketService

Next create js/services/SocketService.js, which we use to connect to the socket.io server using the SocketService() . This service uses the socketFactory provided by angular-socket-io. Here you can see that we are connecting to port 3000 of localhost. If you’re planning to deploy a chat app later, you should change http://localhost:3000 to an internet-accessible URL. For development purposes, you can use ngrok to expose a localhost URL to the internet.

(function(){ angular.module('starter') .service('SocketService', ['socketFactory', SocketService]); function SocketService(socketFactory){ return socketFactory({ ioSocket: io.connect('http://localhost:3000') }); } })();

Room Controller

Create the room controller in js/services/RoomController.js which handles all the events that happen in the chat room. In this controller we’re injecting two new services, moment and $ionicScrollDelegate . moment allows us to use the moment.js library to get the current timestamp when a message is sent. It allows us to format a timestamp into a human friendly format (e.g. 4 seconds ago). $ionicScrollDelegate automatically scrolls the app every time a new message is pushed into the array. This way the user always sees the most recent message.

(function(){ angular.module('starter') .controller('RoomController', ['$scope', '$state', 'localStorageService', 'SocketService', 'moment', '$ionicScrollDelegate', RoomController]); function RoomController($scope, $state, localStorageService, SocketService, moment, $ionicScrollDelegate){ var me = this; me.messages = []; $scope.humanize = function(timestamp){ return moment(timestamp).fromNow(); }; me.current_room = localStorageService.get('room'); var current_user = localStorageService.get('username'); $scope.isNotCurrentUser = function(user){ if(current_user != user){ return 'not-current-user'; } return 'current-user'; }; $scope.sendTextMessage = function(){ var msg = { 'room': me.current_room, 'user': current_user, 'text': me.message, 'time': moment() }; me.messages.push(msg); $ionicScrollDelegate.scrollBottom(); me.message = ''; SocketService.emit('send:message', msg); }; $scope.leaveRoom = function(){ var msg = { 'user': current_user, 'room': me.current_room, 'time': moment() }; SocketService.emit('leave:room', msg); $state.go('rooms'); }; SocketService.on('message', function(msg){ me.messages.push(msg); $ionicScrollDelegate.scrollBottom(); }); } })();

Breaking this code down. First we have the array which stores the messages sent in the current room. Whenever a message is sent through the socket, we simply push it to this array and then we can use it from the view to output all the messages.

me.messages = [];

Attach the humanize function into the scope. This uses the moment.js library to format the timestamp in a standard way.

$scope.humanize = function(timestamp){ return moment(timestamp).fromNow(); };

Get the name of the current room from local storage and assign it to the controller. We will use this data later when sending messages and leaving the room.

me.current_room = localStorageService.get('room');

Get the name of the current user from the local storage.

var current_user = localStorageService.get('username');

Attach the isNotCurrentUser function to the current scope that checks if the user supplied as the argument is the same as the current user. It returns a different string based on the result used in the view so that the message container for the current user is styled differently.

$scope.isNotCurrentUser = function(user){ if(current_user != user){ return 'not-current-user'; } return 'current-user'; };

The sendTextMessage function executes when the user clicks on the button for sending the message. This constructs an object containing the name of the current room, current user and the actual message. We then push it to the messages array so that it can be immediately seen by the user. And then call the scrollBottom function in the $ionicScrollDelegate to scroll down the page. Next, we assign an empty string to the message so that the contents of the text field gets deleted. Finally, we send the object.

$scope.sendTextMessage = function(){ var msg = { 'room': me.current_room, 'user': current_user, 'text': me.message }; me.messages.push(msg); $ionicScrollDelegate.scrollBottom(); me.message = ''; SocketService.emit('send:message', msg); };

The leaveRoom function leaves the room, sending a leave:room message to the server so that the current user is removed from the current room, sending the name of the user leaving the room. This is used by the server to send a message to all the other users in the room that a specific user has left the room.

$scope.leaveRoom = function(){ var msg = { user: current_user, room: me.current_room }; SocketService.emit('leave:room', msg); };

This listens for messages sent by other users in the room. When a message is received, we push it to the messages array so that it’s displayed in the view.

SocketService.on('message', function(msg){ me.messages.push(msg); $ionicScrollDelegate.scrollBottom(); });

Room Template

Create the room template in templates/room.html, which is the chat room itself. It’s where messages are sent by people in the room. This relies on the RoomController for its data and functions to be executed (sending messages and leaving the room).

<ion-view title="{{ room_ctrl.current_room }}" ng-controller="RoomController as room_ctrl"> <header class="bar bar-header bar-positive"> <h1 class="title">{{ room_ctrl.current_room }}</h1> <button class="button button-assertive" ng-click="leaveRoom()">Leave</button> </header> <ion-content class="has-header padding"> <div class="list" ng-if="room_ctrl.messages.length > 0"> <li class="item item-text-wrap no-border {{ isNotCurrentUser(msg.user) }}" ng-repeat="msg in room_ctrl.messages"> <div class="msg"> <div class="details padding"> <p> <div class="user">{{ msg.user }}</div> <div class="message">{{ msg.text }}</div> </p> <small>{{ humanize(msg.time) }}</small> </div> </div> </li> </div> <div class="card" ng-if="!room_ctrl.messages.length"> <div class="item item-text-wrap"> No messages yet. </div> </div> </ion-content> <footer class="bar bar-footer bar-positive item-input-inset"> <label class="item-input-wrapper"> <input type="text" id="message" name="message" ng-model="room_ctrl.message" placeholder="Type message"> </label> <a class="button button-icon icon ion-android-send" ng-click="sendTextMessage()"></a> </footer> </ion-view>

Breaking this code down. Inside the main content we check if there are any messages by checking the element length. If there are, we use ng-repeat to loop through all the messages. Note that this uses the live data stored in the messages array. This means that every time a new message is pushed into that array, it automatically gets displayed. For every iteration, we use the isNotCurrentUser function to output an additional class for the current item. Then we show the username, the message and the time sent.

<div class="list" ng-if="room_ctrl.messages.length > 0"> <li class="item item-text-wrap no-border {{ isNotCurrentUser(msg.user) }}" ng-repeat="msg in room_ctrl.messages"> <div class="msg"> <div class="details padding"> <p> <div class="user">{{ msg.user }}</div> <div class="message">{{ msg.text }}</div> </p> <small>{{ humanize(msg.time) }}</small> </div> </div> </li> </div>

If there are no messages, we output a card saying there are no messages yet.

<div class="card" ng-if="!room_ctrl.messages.length"> <div class="item item-text-wrap"> No messages yet. </div> </div>

The footer is where we have the form which allows the user to send messages.

<footer class="bar bar-footer bar-positive item-input-inset"> <label class="item-input-wrapper"> <input type="text" id="message" name="message" ng-model="room_ctrl.message" placeholder="Type message"> </label> <a class="button button-icon icon ion-android-send" ng-click="sendTextMessage()"></a> </footer>

Styling

Add the following to css/style.css, mostly for the chat room.

ion-content { margin-bottom: 50px !important; } .no-border { border: none; } .user { font-weight: bold; } .current-user { float: left; clear: both; } .not-current-user { float: right; clear: both; } .current-user .details { background-color: #72CBFF; } .not-current-user .details { background-color: #DCDCDC; }

Socket.io Server

Now we’re ready to work on the server side. Create a server folder inside the root directory of the app and inside the folder, create a package.json file, adding the following:

{ "name": "cordova-chatapp", "version": "0.0.1", "dependencies": { "socket.io": "^1.3.7" } }

Save the file and execute npm install . This installs the server version of socket.io, earlier we installed the client version.

Create a chat-server.js file and add the following:

var io = require('socket.io')(3000); io.on('connection', function(socket){ socket.on('join:room', function(data){ var room_name = data.room_name; socket.join(room_name); }); socket.on('leave:room', function(msg){ msg.text = msg.user + " has left the room"; socket.in(msg.room).emit('exit', msg); socket.leave(msg.room); }); socket.on('send:message', function(msg){ socket.in(msg.room).emit('message', msg); }); });

Calling require('socket.io') returns a function. This function accepts the port in which the server will run. In this case we’re using port 3000, which is why in the SocketService earlier we connected to http://localhost:3000. In the index.html file, the socket.io script serves on port 3000. If you change the value for the port you must also change it in those two other places.

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);

Every time a client connects to socket.io, the code below is executed. So we wrap all the socket.io function calls inside this. The socket.io client passes an object containing the socket information. This is basically an ID assigned by socket.io to every user.

io.on('connection', function(socket){ ... });

Earlier in the app were calls to SocketService.emit('join:room', msg) . This is the event triggered in the server every time that’s executed. As you have seen earlier we have added the room_name to the object that we were sending. We just get it from here and use it to add the user to the room.

socket.on('join:room', function(data){ var room_name = data.room_name; socket.join(room_name); console.log('someone joined room ' + room_name + ' ' + socket.id); });

This code executes whenever a user leaves a room. First a message is sent to all other users that the user has left the room. Then the user is removed from the room.

socket.on('leave:room', function(msg){ msg.text = msg.user + " has left the room"; socket.in(msg.room).emit('exit', msg); socket.leave(msg.room); });

We need to listen for messages sent from the client. All that is needed is to send the message to all the users in the room.

socket.on('send:message', function(msg){ socket.in(msg.room).emit('message', msg); });

Testing the App

To test the app, first you need to run the socket.io server:

node chat-server.js

Then in the root directory of the project, use ionic serve to test in your browser.

ionic serve

Here’s how the final output should look:

Conclusion

That’s it! In this tutorial we learned how to create a chat application with Cordova. The chat application is simple and here are a few ideas to improve the app:

Add a database to store messages. This allows users who entered a room late in the discussion to have an idea what the others are talking about.

Add photo sharing functionality.

Add voice-mail functionality.

Add emoticons.

The list is endless. The basic idea is that you can always improve on things. If you want to see the code used in this tutorial take a look at Github.