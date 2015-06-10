Animation Advice from a CSS Master
By Angela Molina, Tiffany Brown,
Last week Tiffany Brown, author of CSS Master, joined us on the forums for a Q&A session discussing CSS Animations. Read the highlights of her conversation.
By Angela Molina, Tiffany Brown,
Last week Tiffany Brown, author of CSS Master, joined us on the forums for a Q&A session discussing CSS Animations. Read the highlights of her conversation.
By Louis Lazaris,
The ECMAScript spec has moved to GitHub but one of the more interesting features is the fact that the document is built with custom HTML called Ecmarkup.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo shares the technologies he uses for HTML email development and testing on various email clients and how he automates repetitive tasks.
By James Steinbach,
When using other people's Sass code, you might make errors when passing data to mixins and functions. James shows some techniques to avoid this problem.
By Mihaela Jurkovic,
With the help of some audio software, Mihaela Jurkovic demonstrates how to sync CSS animations with HTML5 audio for some potentially useful effects.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari discusses how many HTML elements often expose default semantics that make ARIA roles redundant and demonstrates what to avoid doing.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev explores how to use Less's color functions with other Less features to produce flexible and reusable mixins for color manipulation.
By David Johnson,
David Johnson provides a quick walk through to create a Bootstrap-based editable grid component using Shield UI Lite, a jQuery component library.
By James Steinbach,
James looks at three Sass directives that assist developers in debugging their SCSS code and can also help when working on Sass projects on a team.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Antonietta Perna looks at a number of different CSS properties that can be used to control text and white space on web pages
By Omar Wraikat,
Omar Wraikat has another take on the checkbox hack, building a simple style switcher using the :checked pseudo-class along with CSS's sibling selectors.
By Nouran Mahmoud,
Nouran Mahmoud introduces Jade, a Node-based template engine to preprocess your HTML, demonstrating how to automate HTML production with Jade using Grunt.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris with the latest installment of learning tools and resources for front-end developers.
By Adrian Sandu,
Adrian Sandu looks at two different solutions to displaying a feature comparison table (often seen on hosting websites) that looks good on smaller screens.
By Andy Kirk,
Andy Kirk has another take on the controversial "cutting the mustard" technique, allowing old browsers to fall back to no stylesheet using media queries.
By George Martsoukos,
George uses the checkbox hack and demonstrates how to create a show more/less component with CSS and no JavaScript.
By Gajendar Singh,
Gajendar Singh explains and demonstrates the different length units available in CSS, including absolute, relative, and viewport-relative units.
By Louis Lazaris,
The popular JavaScript library React is threatening to change how we write CSS. But it doesn't seem that the tides will turn any time soon, as Louis shows.
By Pankaj Parashar,
Polymer is now at version 1.0 but unfortunately, the breaking changes over version 0.5 may cause problems. Pankaj has a guide to get you started.
By Louis Lazaris,
One of SitePoint's most popular articles of 2014 now has a sequel. Louis Lazaris has compiled another 12 interesting tricks and tidbits on CSS.
By Russ Weakley,
CSS background-image properties allows us to apply one or more background image to any HTML element. In this videos I will explain how to use the property.
By Baljeet Rathi,
The spec now includes 4 types of CSS gradients. Baljeet Rathi takes you through a crash course on all four, with syntax examples and demos.
By Craig Buckler,
Browser repaints and reflows are expensive and affect your application's performance. Craig provides ten tips to help improve responsiveness.
By Ritesh Kumar,
Ritesh Kumar delves into the CSS spec to explain, with demos and diagrams, what is meant by "block formatting contexts" and how they affect page layout.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro shows you how to use Gulp to automate some repetitive tasks necessary in order to customize Bootstrap's icon font classes.
By Louis Lazaris,
HTML5's Local Storage API has fantastic browser support and there are plenty of neat little tools and utilities that ease its use, 9 of which are examined here.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo strays from Sass for a brief moment to consider how in-document linked footnotes can be created to be maintainable and accessible with just HTML and CSS.
By George Martsoukos,
George examines and builds demonstrations to show off how three different modern tools are using flexbox to build cutting-edge grids.
By Monty Shokeen,
Monty Shokeen introduces Pure.css, Yahoo's super-light front-end framework. He discusses the grid, custom buttons, forms, and combining with Bootstrap.
By Louis Lazaris,
The CSS selectors level 4 spec is starting to gain some browser support. Louis Lazaris discusses and demonstrates how to use most of the new features.