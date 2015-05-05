Monty's articles
Lazy-Loading Images: How NOT to Really Annoy Your Users
By Monty Shokeen,
One underestimated aspect of a great UX is providing precisely the right content at precisely the right time. That's the focus of 'lazy loading images'.
4 Expert Tips for Getting the Most Out of Google Fonts
By Monty Shokeen,
It's easy to forget how difficult, hacky and expensive custom typography used to be. Today Monty delivers four tips to help you use Google Fonts like a pro.
Saving Bandwidth by Using Images the Smart Way
By Monty Shokeen,
We all know about image formats – or do we? Monty looks at the old standards with fresh eyes and does some testing.
What’s New in Firefox 39
By Monty Shokeen,
Monty Shokeen looks at what's new in Firefox 39, including support for CSS snap points, ARIA switch, Fetch, cubic bézier editor, Reader View and Hello.
Introducing Pure.css – A Lightweight Responsive Framework
By Monty Shokeen,
Monty Shokeen introduces Pure.css, Yahoo's super-light front-end framework. He discusses the grid, custom buttons, forms, and combining with Bootstrap.
Fancy, Responsive Charts with Chart.js
By Monty Shokeen,
Monty Shokeen takes a deeper look at the features of Chart.js, creating a fancy line graph and bar graph along the way.
Manipulating Images on Web Pages with CamanJS
By Monty Shokeen,
Monty Shokeen recently discovered CamanJS, a Canvas-based image manipulation library. He showcases its features and demonstrates with a live example.