Improving Font Performance with Subsetting and Local Storage
JavaScript
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira describes how you can use font subsetting along with asynchronous loading and local storage to improve the performance of web fonts.
HTML5 Local Storage Revisited
JavaScript
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how to use local storage, part of the HTML5 Web Storage API, to improve the performance of a website.
The Perception of Performance
Design & UX
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how the way users perceive the speed of our website is more important than the actual speed metrics themselves.