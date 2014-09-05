Reggie's articles
Bootstrap Sass Installation and Customization
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie Dawson lays out and explains various tips and tricks for setting up, configuring and customizing a Bootstrap Sass-based project.
Sass Basics: The Sass Mixin Directive
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie Dawson goes in depth and shows how to use the Sass mixin directive to write better organized and maintainable CSS code.
Video: First Steps With The Command Line
By Reggie Dawson,
In this video I'll show you how to manoeuvre your way around and develop files using the command line.
Sass Basics: @-rules and Directives
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie shows us how we can use @import, @extend, @media and @at-root in Sass.
Introduction to inuitcss: A Different Kind of CSS Framework
By Reggie Dawson,
Harry Roberts has created an anti-framework of sorts: inuitcss. Reggie takes a look at how to set it up and what makes it different from the rest.
Sass Basics: Control Directives and Expressions
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie continues our Sass Basics articles showing the basics of the control directives available.
Sass Basics: Nesting
By Reggie Dawson,
Continuing our articles on Sass basics, Reggie shows us how we can use nesting in Sass.
Sass Basics: The Function Directive
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie shows us the basics of Sass' @function directive and how we can use it.
Anatomy of a Ghost Blog Theme
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie Dawson breaks down the different components of a Ghost blog theme, and how you can use that info to build your own responsive Ghost theme.
An Overview of Compass 1.0
By Reggie Dawson,
In this article Reggie looks over the improvements made in the recent release of Compass, the Framework for Sass.
5 Useful Sass Mixins in Bootstrap
By Reggie Dawson,
Reginald Dawson has some go-to mixins that he's uncovered in Bootstrap's Sass port. Here he describes 5 of them and how they can be used in your Bootstrap projects.