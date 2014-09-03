How to Make Your Blog Load in 560ms
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull speaks from experience in sharing his tips on how to launch a blog that loads its pages lightning fast -- under one second.
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull speaks from experience in sharing his tips on how to launch a blog that loads its pages lightning fast -- under one second.
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes new features in Windows 10, an explanation of i18n, as well as tips and tricks to be more productive.
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain describes 12 tools you can use to improve and ease the workflow of your responsive designs.
By Armando Roggio,
Armando Roggio runs through 20 different HTML elements that you can use to mark up various parts of text on your web pages. Some of these might be new to you.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig examines the features of Pleeease -- an all-in-one CSS post-processor that joins files, adds prefixes, packs media queries, minifies code, and more.
By Pankaj Parashar,
Pankaj Parashar with a step-by-step tutorial demonstrating how to build a custom element using Polymer. His example builds a simple pull-quote element.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max explains what exactly is the critical rendering path and how we can use that knowledge to make our pages load faster and thus improve the UX.
By Heydon Pickering,
Heydon Pickering describes how he built beautiful, accessible custom radio buttons with just HTML and CSS and no reliance on complex ARIA or JavaScript.
By Luke Haas,
If you're still supporting IE8 or lower, Luke Haas has a couple of quick suggestions on how to handle SVGs in those older browsers, should the need arise.
By Scott O`Hara,
Scott O'Hara examines how to replicate a jQuery-based UI widget first using jQuery, then using vanilla JavaScript, and finally plain CSS.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris lists 20 useful, style guides, tools, cheat sheets, and more for various tools and technologies in front-end development.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how the way users perceive the speed of our website is more important than the actual speed metrics themselves.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel with a detailed tutorial on creating a step wizard, commonly found in e-commerce, using BEM and Sass techniques.
By Jacob Gube,
Jacob Gube takes an in-depth look at what HTML's pre element is all about, how it's used, and how it can be used to display code on web pages.
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain discusses the importance of responsive text and looks at some tools and techniques that can be used to ensure text content is responsive.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo considers different use cases for selector nesting in Sass while also looking at ways it shouldn't be used and the problems it brings.
By Vinay Raghu,
Vinay Raghu explains the source maps feature in Chrome, how it's beneficial to Sass debugging, and how you can enable the feature in the developer tools.
By Russ Weakley,
You can learn to overcome your fears and thoroughly understand CSS selectors and their uses. Learnable tutor Russ Weakley demonstrates the :empty pseudo class.
By Armando Roggio,
Armando Roggio introduces HTML Imports, part of the Web Components spec, showing us how useful this feature will be in keeping code DRY and maintainable.
By Satheesh Kumar,
Satheesh Kumar introduces a new architecture, inspired by a number of different tools and methodologies, for helping with building large applications.
By Tim Evko,
We rely on JavaScript for almost everything that involves dynamic elements and interactions. Tim Evko explores how to build such elements with just CSS.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces HTML5's time element, with a quick look at its turbulent history and a full description of the syntax and how we can use it today.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos introduces icon fonts, talking about pros and cons, and then shows some examples using some popular choices.
By Pankaj Parashar,
Pankaj Parashar introduces the new W3C specs for Web Components, and shows us how we can start using its features with the Polymer library created by Google.
By Joni Trythall,
Joni Trythall takes a detailed look at path data in SVG, breaking down the different parts of the code to make it more familiar and easier to work with.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how he's built a better function to validate length values in Sass, taking a number of different circumstances into consideration.
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Bootstrap is responsive and since version 3 is now mobile first. Syed examines some neat little responsive design tips from Bootstrap's CSS.
By Daniel Imms,
Daniel Imms examines Chromium's Telemetry and WebPagetest.org to show you how you can measure page speed by addressing the loading of above-the-fold content.
By Reggie Dawson,
Reginald Dawson has some go-to mixins that he's uncovered in Bootstrap's Sass port. Here he describes 5 of them and how they can be used in your Bootstrap projects.
By M. David Green,
David Green looks at the features of Neat, a lightweight semantic grid system for Sass, from the creators of Bourbon.