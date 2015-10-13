Cleaning Up a CSS Codebase
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo speaks from experience and gives us his personal suggestions on how to deal with a messy codebase, whether it's our own old project or something inherited.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi introduces the different properties that make up the CSS Multi-column layout module, and how they can be used in responsive designs.
By George Martsoukos,
You may have run into the problem of the "jump" effect when adding bold to hover states on text links. George looks at a few ways to solve this issue.
By Julian Ćwirko,
Julian provides an in-depth look at a lesser-known, but no less powerful, feature of the new Foundation 6: the command line tools to ease development.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris features the third and final part of SitePoint's CSS Survey. This one focuses on the CSS standards and the learning habits of CSS developers.
By Sanjay Guruprasad,
Jade is an HTML preprocessor with lots of great features to speed up writing HTML. Sanjay walks through the basics along with a few advanced tricks.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris reminds readers to fill out part two of the Ultimate CSS Survey. This one is focused on tools and workflow habits in CSS development.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris has put together the definitive survey to gather data on various aspects of CSS. This post features the first part of the three-part survey.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Are preprocessors the wrong tool for the right job? Pavels thinks so, and he demonstrates why in this PostCSS introduction.
By Simon Codrington,
In this third article discussing new features in Foundation 6, Simon covers the brand new Flex Grid system, a modern alternative to the legacy grid.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Using lots of demos, Maria Antonietta Perna discusses many of the features of jCanvas, a jQuery plugin to make it easier to work with the HTML5 Canvas API.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris presents the 7th installment of this series featuring another more than 20 learning resources for front-end developers.
By George Martsoukos,
George takes a look at a few different techniques for building a mobile-first, responsive image grid using flexbox and calc().
By Simon Codrington,
The Foundation framework has overhauled its menu components into a single, powerful component. Simon looks at the different options available in Foundation 6.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti takes a look at Firefox and Edge's recent move to adopt various WebKit vendor prefixes and what it means for developers.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a look at the syntax for the new @supports rule, which allows you to test for browser features, similar to how Modernizr is used.
By Simon Codrington,
Zurb's popular Foundation framework has been overhauled and improved. Simon Codrington looks at what's new and what features have been improved.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris has discovered a slew of new tools for front-end developers. In this end-of-year post, he lists some of his favorite finds of 2015.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explains the new kid on the CSS processor block: CSS Modules and he relates why he thinks this concept is how CSS should be.
By Simon Codrington,
The CSS Scroll Snap Points spec is gaining more and more browser support and the standard has been refined. Simon breaks down the properties with examples.
By Guilherme Muller,
Have you ever heard of a HTML document outline? It's been nearly forgotten since HTML5, but it means a more accessibility and better semantic structure.
By Julian Ćwirko,
Julian Ćwirko is the author of sGrid: A flexbox and Stylus-based grid system that can be useful for rapid prototyping or hybrid mobile apps.
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin shows you how to improve the performance of your CSS animations by taking advantage of hardware acceleration.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris looks at different, little-known DOM manipulation techniques that you may not have seen or used before, with a focus on parent/sibling/child.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich takes a dive into a new page speed initiative by Google: Accelerated Mobile Pages, or AMP.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington examines the different methods and properties associated with native Drag and Drop, which has increasingly better browser support.
By Louis Lazaris,
If you're looking to brush up on a specific front-end technology, Louis Lazaris has another 20 learning resources you can choose from.
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco provides a run-through of the different features available in Compass to allow you to easily work with flexbox in CSS.
By David Kaye,
David Kaye examines in detail how browsers parse CSS, demonstrating how single-line comments can be used even though these aren't technically legal.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay introduces GSS: A CSS preprocessor and JavaScript runtime that exploits Cassowary.js to provide a powerful way to lay out and style your web pages.