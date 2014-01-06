Bash is a London-based creative technologist specialising in physical computing and backend development. In the past, he has studied and tutored at universities in Australia but now works in a digital agency.
Bashkim's articles
Migrating to Flexbox by Cutting the Mustard
HTML & CSS
By Bashkim Isai,
Bashkim Isai works off an idea presented by BBC's developers to help you get up and running with flexbox with safe fallbacks for legacy browsers.
Comparing Beanstalkd, IronMQ and Amazon SQS
PHP
By Bashkim Isai,
Learn about systems you can use for message queues and delayed work. Make apps truly real-time by delaying the CPU intensive work.