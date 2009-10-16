Building a Multiplayer TicTacToe Game with Meteor
By Beardscript,
Paul Orac shows you how to create a realtime, multiplayer version of tic-tac-toe using Meteor. Learn to quickly prototype full-stack JavaScript applications
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in contributing!
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown demonstrates how to make a simple game loop in JavaScript, paving the way for you to start making your own browser based games and animations.
By Travis O'Brien,
Interactivity is crucial in cross-platform games and in this tutorial Travis O'Brien covers handling player input with LibGDX.
By Travis O'Brien,
Travis O'Brien starts a series on using libGDX to create high powered cross-platform applications and games.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli walks through the process of creating a basic 2D tapping game in Unity.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi introduces you to Stage.js, a lightweight and open-source JavaScript library that you can use for cross-platform 2D HTML5 game development.
By Kelsey Bryant,
Kelsey has compiled a collection of fun typography games sure to test your typographical skills and improve your knowledge. Have some fun and learn.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
In this article Ashraff Hathibelagal teaches you everything about verlet-js and how to use this physics engine effectively in your projects.
By Rico Zuñiga,
In part three of our tutorial on creating a game in Swift, Rico Zuniga shows how to create interactions and basic gameplay.
By Rico Zuñiga,
In Part 2 of our tutorial on creating a game with Swift, Rico Zuniga looks at drawing objects to the screen.
By Rico Zuñiga,
Rico Zuñiga begins a thorough tutorial on creating a game with Swift, Apple's new Programming Language.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Part two of our tutorial on developing a game in Firefox OS with the Ionic framework.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Firefox OS allows you to create apps with HTML and JavaScript and the same applies to games, lets create one with Ionic!
By Jen Looper,
Spine is a new 2d animation tool ideal for mobile apps. Jen Looper shows us how to get started.
By Jay Raj,
Stencyl is a platform for creating games without writing a line of code, providing a simple drag and drop interface that will get you creating ideas faster.
By Ignatius Teo,
Ingatius Teo briefly covers gamification and how it can be used to improve your web apps and their draw
By Alex Walker,
Time to do something silly with CSS — construct a playable game -- Pong. No JavaScript or Flash. Just HTML, CSS3 and a healthy dollop of nutty professor.
By Geza Gog,
By Mary Rose Cook,
