Kelsey Bryant
Kelsey is 99designs' Designer Marketing Manager. Born and raised in a small town in Connecticut, she moved to San Francisco in 2009 with a degree in Strategic Communications from Elon University. When she’s not working with the designer community, you can find her exploring the city, taking weekend road trips, and soaking up that California sunshine.
Kelsey's articles
Martis Lupus Wows with Her Whimsical Style
By Kelsey Bryant,
We chat with Martis about her education, where she draws her inspiration from and what she has planned next.
Artsigma Opens up about His Full-Time Career on 99designs
By Kelsey Bryant,
Curious about pursuing a career in design? artsigma from 99designs opens up about his career to date and how he got to where he is now.
How Meella Accidentally Became a Full-Time Book Cover Designer
By Kelsey Bryant,
How do you break into the book cover design industry? Book designer Miladinka Milic shares her insights and how she stumbled into the industry by accident.
Kerry Ellis Shares Her Passion for Book Cover Design
By Kelsey Bryant,
What makes a good book cover designer, and how can you work with one? Kerry Ellis, one of 99designs' top designers, shares her advice.
Web Trends 2015: Brush up on the Watercolor Design Trend
By Kelsey Bryant,
The world is not flat! Or doesn't have to be. Kelsey gets your imagination bubbling with some design employing beautifully loose watercolor tones.
Boost Your Skills With These Fun Typography Games
By Kelsey Bryant,
Kelsey has compiled a collection of fun typography games sure to test your typographical skills and improve your knowledge. Have some fun and learn.