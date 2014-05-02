Jen Looper is a Boston-based web and mobile developer, specializing in cross-platform educational and fitness apps for iOS, Android, Nook, Kindle and Windows phone. View her portfolio at www.ladeezfirstmedia.com.
Jen's articles
Create a Kid-summoning IoT Device with Spark OS
Spark OS is a new operating system designed to make IoT development easier. We take a look at how it works and what it can do.
2D Animation Tutorial Using Spine for Mobile Apps
Spine is a new 2d animation tool ideal for mobile apps. Jen Looper shows us how to get started.
Responsive Design vs ‘m.’ Sites
The segregation of the mobile experience to a subdomain, the ‘m’ domain, seems a little old school. In this article, I'll discuss why it may still be valid.
Managing and Maintaining Your Apps Portfolio
When your portfolio grows larger than ten apps, it can become hard to maintain the quality of a portfolio. Here are some ideas to help you manage yours.
Navigating iTunes Connect: a Developer’s Guide
iTunes Connect can be a daunting place to navigate. Read our guide for developers to get you started.