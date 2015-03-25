Daniel's articles
Monitoring WordPress Apps with the ELK Stack
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel shows us how we can apply the ELK stack to WordPress for advanced monitoring and error logging - never stare at confusing logs again!
How to Process Server Logs
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman explains what the ELK stack is, how to install it, and how to make it analyze the logs of the typical LAMP stack
Running an Elastic LAMP Stack on AWS
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel goes through the simple process of setting up a powerful LAMP stack on AWS with Zend Server, for high traffic cloud-safe web applications!
Easy Continuous Delivery with ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
Debugging WordPress on Azure with Z-Ray
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman from Zend walks you through using Z-Ray to optimize your WordPress apps hosted on Microsoft's cloud hosting - Azure.
Top 10 Z-Ray Features to Check Out
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman introduces Z-Ray - a revolutionary debugger from Zend and present in Zend Server. Check out its top 10 features!