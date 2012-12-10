Thomas is a recently graduated Web Technologies student from the UK. He has a vehement interest in programming, with particular focus on server-side web development technologies (specifically PHP and Elixir). He contributes to PHP and other open source projects in his free time, as well as writing about topics he finds interesting.
Thomas's articles
Upgrading from Pthreads v2 to v3: What to Look out For
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas shows us the difference between Pthreads 2 and 3 and explains the upgrade procedure - the changes are big and backwards-incompatible, but worth it.
Parallel Programming with Pthreads in PHP – the Fundamentals
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explains the most recent version of pthreads targeting PHP 7+ and demonstrates all the new features it brought along. Get started with parallelism!
How PHP Executes – from Source Code to Render
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt goes through the four stages of PHP execution - from lexing to compilation and optimization. Here's what you make happen, daily!
Elixir’s Ecto Querying DSL: Beyond the Basics
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explores Ecto features, including query composition, joins and associations, SQL fragment injection, explicit casting, and dynamic field access.
Understanding Elixir’s Ecto Querying DSL: The Basics
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas looks at the basics of querying with Elixir's Ecto library, going through joins, associations, aggregation functions, and so on.
An Introduction to Elixir’s Ecto Library
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas introduces Ecto, Elixir's predominant library for working with databases, building a simple database-driven app using Ecto's four main components.
Contributing to PHP: How to Fix Bugs in the PHP Core
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas dives back into contributing to PHP's core - after covering documentation fixes last time, this time he fixes an actual bug in PHP. Learn how!
Contributing to PHP: How to Contribute to PHP’s Manual
By Thomas Punt,
Contributing to PHP isn't nearly as difficult as it seems. In this post, Thomas shows you how to add patches to the online documentation for PHP!
Re-Implementing the Range Operator in PHP
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt revises his previous implementation of the range operator in PHP and improves on it with some much needed extra functionality
Implementing the Range Operator in PHP
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt implements the range operator in PHP - come along and learn how to hack the internals of your favorite programming language!
Avoid the Original MySQL Extension, Part 2
By Thomas Punt,
This series aims to raise awareness among PHP developers who still use the old MySQL extension, inform them of its problems, and to help them switch.
Avoid the Original MySQL Extension, Part 1
By Thomas Punt,
This two-part series raises awareness among PHP developers who still use the MySQL extension, informing them of its problems, and helping them switch.
Action Automation with MySQL Triggers
By Thomas Punt,
Triggers in MySQL can promote less PHP having to be used by automatically handling database actions when needed to.