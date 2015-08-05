Scott has been supporting customers using powerful PHP applications like Wordpress, vBulletin and Xenforo in his spare time for over 13 years. His company (also ran as a hobby) was the distributor for the German version of vBulletin for 12 of those years. The past year and a half, he's been taking on more of the developer roll and is now learning about new technologies for his new project Skooppa.com. His goal at Sitepoint is to share these new technologies with the PHP community.