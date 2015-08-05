Scott has been supporting customers using powerful PHP applications like Wordpress, vBulletin and Xenforo in his spare time for over 13 years. His company (also ran as a hobby) was the distributor for the German version of vBulletin for 12 of those years. The past year and a half, he's been taking on more of the developer roll and is now learning about new technologies for his new project Skooppa.com. His goal at Sitepoint is to share these new technologies with the PHP community.
Scott's articles
Hashicorp’s Packer – Is It Something for PHP Developers?
Scott Molinari takes a look at Packer and analyzes its viability for the typical PHP developer of today - find out whether or not it's worth learning about!
Benchmarking: Can AppServer Beat Symfony’s Performance?
Scott revisits Appserver and benchmarks it against Symfony to dispel the rumors of bas performance. Does he succeed? Tune in to find out!
Appserver – Server Configuration, Dir Structure and Threads
Scott revisits Appserver and teaches you how to set up an example application with a custom virtual server. Your apps have never been this fast!
Appserver – a Production-Ready PHP-Based Server
Scott Molinari introduces Appserver.io - a full-stack PHP environment with a multi-threaded production-ready PHP-based server!