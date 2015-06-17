Parham Doustdar is an Iranian, completely blind developer who was born in February of 1990. He specializes in writing clean, maintainable back-end code with a high test coverage, and believes that code must be readable with the smallest amount of effort. He has been a fan of writing for a long time, but has found himself worthy of sharing knowledge only recently. He enjoys being part of a larger community, and urges everyone to message or follow him on any social network, or just simply to email him!