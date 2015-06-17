Parham Doustdar is an Iranian, completely blind developer who was born in February of 1990. He specializes in writing clean, maintainable back-end code with a high test coverage, and believes that code must be readable with the smallest amount of effort. He has been a fan of writing for a long time, but has found himself worthy of sharing knowledge only recently. He enjoys being part of a larger community, and urges everyone to message or follow him on any social network, or just simply to email him!
Parham's articles
Containerized PHP Development Environments with Vagga
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham dives into Vagga - a lightweight alternative to Docker useful for containerized development environments - and builds a PHP environment!
Re-introducing PDO – the Right Way to Access Databases in PHP
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham re-introduces PDO ahead of the PHP 7 launch, preparing you for a transition from the soon-to-be removed insecure and deprecated mysql extension!
The State of Accessibility in PHP Tools
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham Doustdar talks about a much ignored issue in the world of coding - accessibility. Which tools do it right? Which ones do it wrong? Find out!
Popular Users per Language and Region with Silex and Github
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham Doustdar builds a leaderboard app with Silex and Github's API in which you can easily find out the most popular users of a language in a region