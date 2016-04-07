Easy Deployment of PHP Applications with Deployer
By Younes Rafie
PHP
This article has updated for the most recent version of Deployer on March 26th, 2017.
Everybody tries to automate their development process, testing, code formatting, system checks, etc. This is also the case for deploying our applications or pushing a new version to the production server. Some of us do this manually by uploading the code using an FTP client, others prefer Phing, and Laravel users will prefer Envoyer for this process. In this article, I’m going to introduce you to Deployer – a deployment tool for PHP.
Demo Application
I will be using an application from a previous article for the demo. The application will be deployed to a DigitalOcean droplet. To follow along, you can clone the demo application’s source code from GitHub.
Installation
Deployer is packaged as a PHAR file that we can download to our local machine. We can also move it to the user’s bin directory to make it global. Check the documentation for more details.
mv deployer.phar /usr/local/bin/dep
chmod +x /usr/local/bin/dep
Defining Servers
After cloning the demo repository, we need to create a new file called
deploy.php where we’ll define our deployment steps.
The first step is to define our deployment servers. We can authenticate normally using a username and a password.
// deploy.php
server('digitalocean', '104.131.27.106')
->user($_ENV['staging_server_user'])
->password($_ENV['staging_server_password']);
We can also define the type of this server (
staging,
production, etc), which allows us to run tasks (more on tasks later) in a specific server stage.
// deploy.php
use function Deployer\set;
use function Deployer\server;
set('default_stage', 'staging');
server('digitalocean', '104.131.27.106')
->user($_ENV['staging_server_user'])
->password($_ENV['staging_server_password'])
->stage('staging')
->env('deploy_path', '/var/www');
We need to add the
default_stage attribute when using the stage method. Otherwise, we’ll get the
You need to specify at least one server or stage. error.
Note: If you’re using PHP 7, you can group use statements in one line like this (
use function Deployer\{set, server}). You can read more about new PHP 7 features here.
SSH Authentication
It’s a common practice to use SSH authentication on production servers. If you’re not familiar with using SSH keys for authentication, check out this guide for a detailed walkthrough.
// deploy.php
use function Deployer\{set, server};
set('default_stage', 'staging');
server('digitalocean', '104.131.27.106')
->identityFile()
->user($_ENV['staging_server_user'])
->password($_ENV['staging_server_password'])
->stage('staging');
By default, the
identityFile method uses the current user’s
~/.ssh/id_rsa identity file. We can change that if needed.
// deploy.php
// ...
->identityFile('path/to/id_rsa', 'path/to/id_rsa.pub', 'pass phrase')
// ...
Deployer supports multiple types of SSH connections, and it defaults to
native which uses native system commands to authenticate.
Install SSH2 Extension
Deployer also supports using the PHP SSH2 extension. After installing the extension and enabling it, we need to require the
herzult/php-ssh package which provides an OOP wrapper for the PHP extension, and sets the
ssh_type config option to
ext-ssh2.
// deploy.php
set('ssh_type', 'ext-ssh2');
// ...
The only problem here is that Deployer doesn’t have the
php-ssh package shipped with the PHAR archive. We’ll need to clone the Deployer
repository, require the package, and finally use the
build script to generate a new PHAR archive.
Using Configuration Files
We can also define our servers using a YAML configuration file, and pass the file to the
serverList method. You can read more about servers in the documentation.
// servers.yml
digitalocean:
host: 104.131.27.106
user: root
identity_file: ~
stage: staging
deploy_path: /var/www/
We can now load the file inside our
deploy.php file.
serverList('servers.yml');
Defining Tasks
Tasks are commands that can be run through the
dep command.
dep deploy:staging
The
deploy:staging argument should be a task inside our
deploy.php file. We can upload files, run commands on the server, etc.
// deploy.php
use function Deployer\{server, task, run, set, get, add, before, after, upload};
task('deploy:staging', function() {
writeln('<info>Deploying...</info>');
$appFiles = [
'app',
'bootstrap',
'public',
'composer.json',
'composer.lock',
'artisan',
'.env',
];
$deployPath = get('deploy_path');
foreach ($appFiles as $file)
{
upload($file, "{$deployPath}/{$file}");
}
cd($deployPath);
run("composer update --no-dev --prefer-dist --optimize-autoloader");
run("chown -R www-data:www-data app/storage");
set('writable_dirs', ['app/storage']);
writeln('<info>Deployment is done.</info>');
});
The file looks overwhelming at first, but there’s nothing special here. First, we print a message using the
writeln method to notify the user that the deployment process has started. Next, we define the application folders that need to be uploaded.
The
upload method will send our local application files to the server inside the
for loop. Check the documentation for the list of available functions.
We
cd to the server directory and update our Composer dependencies using the
run method, which lets us run any shell command on the server.
The next and final step is to make the necessary directories writable by the server user, in this case
www-data for Apache. The
writable_dirs parameter tells Deployer about our writable directories. We can achieve the same thing using a shell command, too.
dep deploy:staging
task("deploy:staging", function () {
// ...
})->desc('Deploy application to staging.');
The
desc method will add a help message to our task (command).
Our current file has one big task to handle the whole deployment process. We’ll split it into small reusable tasks and run them one after the other in the
deploy:staging task.
task('deploy:started', function() {
writeln('<info>Deploying...</info>');
});
task('deploy:done', function() {
writeln('<info>Deployment is done.</info>');
});
The above tasks are just to notify the user of the deployment state. Deployer provides
after and
before methods (hooks) to run tasks when other tasks are fired.
before('deploy:staging', 'deploy:started');
after('deploy:staging', 'deploy:done');
task('deploy:upload', function() {
$appFiles = [
'app',
'bootstrap',
'public',
'composer.json',
'composer.lock',
'artisan',
'.env',
];
$deployPath = get('deploy_path');
foreach ($appFiles as $file)
{
upload($file, "{$deployPath}/{$file}");
}
});
task('deploy:writable_dirs', function() {
$deployPath = get('deploy_path');
cd($deployPath);
run("chown -R www-data:www-data app/storage");
set('writable_dirs', ['app/storage']);
});
task('deploy:composer', function() {
$deployPath = get('deploy_path');
cd($deployPath);
run("composer update --no-dev --prefer-dist --optimize-autoloader");
});
All that’s left is to run all the tasks in the
deploy:staging task.
task('deploy:staging', [
'deploy:upload',
'deploy:writable_dirs',
'deploy:composer',
]);
Because we split our tasks into meaningful parts, we can re-use them later for another production server, and even for other projects!
Zero Downtime Deployment
Currently, our Apache server root is pointing to the
/var/www/public directory. When we’re deploying a new version of our application, we need to put the server in maintenance mode for a few minutes to avoid any downtime for users.
A simple solution for this problem is to create a list of releases, and point our server’s root to a current directory, which will link to the latest release.
/current (link pointing to the current release)
/releases
/realease_1
/realease_2
/realease_3
Common Deployment Tasks
Deployer has a list of common tasks used by most PHP apps, something like we did earlier. We’ll re-factor our
deploy.php to re-use those common tasks where possible.
// deploy.php
require_once "recipe/common.php";
set('ssh_type', 'ext-ssh2');
set('default_stage', 'staging');
set('deploy_path', '/var/www');
set('copy_dirs', [
'app/commands',
'app/config',
'app/controllers',
'app/database',
'app/lang',
'app/models',
'app/src',
'app/start',
'app/tests',
'app/views',
'app/filters.php',
'app/routes.php',
'bootstrap',
'public',
'composer.json',
'composer.lock',
'artisan',
'.env',
]);
set('shared_dirs', [
'app/storage/cache',
'app/storage/logs',
'app/storage/meta',
'app/storage/sessions',
'app/storage/views',
]);
set('writable_dirs', get('shared_dirs'));
set('http_user', 'www-data');
First we set the some variables that we’ll be using inside our tasks.
shared_dirs,
writable_dirs and
http_user are all used by the common tasks..
task('deploy:upload', function() {
$files = get('copy_dirs');
$releasePath = get('release_path');
foreach ($files as $file)
{
upload($file, "{$releasePath}/{$file}");
}
});
We kept the
deploy:upload task in this case, but you can also use the
deploy:update_code task to pull your application from remote Git hosts. Don’t forget to set the necessary attributes when using it.
set('repository', 'http://github.com/whyounes/500pxAPI_Test.git');
set('branch', 'master');
// deploy.php
task('deploy:staging', [
'deploy:prepare',
'deploy:release',
'deploy:upload',
'deploy:shared',
'deploy:writable',
'deploy:symlink',
'deploy:vendors',
'current',
])->desc('Deploy application to staging.');
after('deploy:staging', 'success');
deploy:prepare: Test the connection, shared folder, releases folder, etc.
deploy:release: Create the release directory.
deploy:upload: Our task for uploading files.
deploy:shared: Create shared folders if they do not exist. Uses the
shared_dirsattributes we set earlier.
deploy:writable: Set writable directories.
deploy:symlink: Create a symbolic link from the release to
current.
deploy:vendors: Run Composer installation.
current: Print the current release name.
success: Print a success message.
Deployment Recipes
Because most of us are using frameworks for our projects, Deployer has some pre-configured recipes for well-known frameworks like Laravel, Symfony, Yii, Zend, etc. Check the recipes section in the documentation for more details.
Conclusion
Deployer has a really nice API to make the deployment process easy and configurable. If you’ve never used a deployment tool to automate your deployment process, we really encourage you to try it!
If you’ve used Deployer before we would love to hear what you think! If you have any questions, you can post them below!
Younes is a freelance web developer, technical writer and a blogger from Morocco. He's worked with JAVA, J2EE, JavaScript, etc., but his language of choice is PHP. You can learn more about him on his website.
