Mateo is a student constantly thinking about and building products that may have a positive impact in peoples lives. He gets involved with everything that would help him facilitate the reach of such goals such as programming, design, visual arts and business. Currently his main interests are youth entrepreneurship and tech startups.
Mateo's articles
How to Turn Your Sketch Files into Working Prototypes with Origami
By Mateo Prifti,
Sketch is a great for UI Design, but it stops at flat designs. Mateo shows you how to do sophisticated prototyping with Sketch files in Facebook Origami.
Affinity Designer: Can a $49 Vector Editor Really Cut It?
By Mateo Prifti,
Vectors are becoming more important on the web with the rise of SVG. Mateo looks at a cost-effective option – Affinity Designer.
Origami: How to Build Terrific Prototypes in Minutes
By Mateo Prifti,
Prototyping apps is hard. The easier they are to use, the more control you lose. Mateo shows you how to create rich prototypes with Origami without coding.
App Prototyping: Getting Started with Facebook Origami
By Mateo Prifti,
While Facebook ignored mobile for a long time, there's no doubting their commitment to it now. Mateo looks at one of the design tools they use - Origami.
The 10 Best Productivity Plugins for Sketch App
By Mateo Prifti,
While most of us are aware of Sketch, not as many are aware of its burgeoning plugin system. Mateo chooses his 10 must-have productivity plugins for Sketch.