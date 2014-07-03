Trends 2014: The Rise of the Ghost Button
By Simone Sala,
We don't need a seance to find this ghost. The 'Ghost Button' has become of the trends of 2014. Simone breaks it down.
By Alex Bigman,
Why do some shapes just resonate with us more than others? What's going on in our minds? Alex explains the 'gestalt principle'.
By Amir Glatt,
Websites know stuff -- the time, the day, even your location. Website personalization helps you use that data to present better options for your users.
By Kerry Butters,
Lots of us go into freelancing with neat design skills but little else. Kerry reviews a book written to fill in the gaps 'Web Designer’s Success Guide'.
By Jeremiah Shoaf,
Good typography is like music. It's not the notes -- it's the way they're put together. Jeremiah takes you on a tour of his favourite website typography.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Even the greatest websites are ultimately just vehicles for good content. Gabrielle analyzes great content creation, and looks at how to create your own.
By Lauren Ribando,
In the third installment of her email design series, Lauren runs through the email design coding practices for creating successful, cross-client emails.
By Alex Walker,
It's time to judge the best solution entered for our first challenge. We got some clever ideas using very differing technologies. Which one worked best?
By Gian Wild,
Studies report that and incredible 65% of search results are pages with video. Gian walks us through what you need to know to make accessible video content.
By Annarita Tranfici,
We all like to think we're wise, deep thinkers when it comes to decision making. Annarita peeks into the brains behind the user behaviour we see.
By Lauren Ribando,
In the second part of her best practice email series, Lauren focuses on the payload of your email. What are the keys to crafting a great message?
By Alex Walker,
Think you're pretty handy with CSS? Welcome to the Challenge #1: Recreate this GIF in code -- most elegant solution wins.
By Alex Walker,
Fontface Ninja puts typographical information on web fonts, size and line-height at your 'cursor-tip'. Just punch the ninja, point and all is revealed.
By Ada Ivanoff,
For many years 'the fold' was spoken of in hushed and reverent tones. But in a thriving ecosystem of screen sizes, is this an idea who's time has passed?
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Design is no longer something you do only at your desk. Following Simone's Android article, Gabrielle reels off her favorite 10 iPhone apps for designers.
By Alex Bigman,
Custom fonts, sometimes called proprietary or bespoke, are becoming a more and more coveted branding component. These examples will show you why.
By Elio Qoshi,
Creative Commons offers some great options for designers of all types. Elio shows us some neat tricks to take best advantage of this design goldmine.
By Simone Sala,
In the past five years, our mobile devices have evolved from gadget toys to production-ready work tools. Simone walks us through his favourite Android Apps.
By Amit Diwan,
Some people treat their 404 page like a seatbelt. I never crash so why worry? Amit shows that your 404 page isn't a problem -- it's an opportunity.
By Kerry Butters,
Kerry continues her review of some of the big name stock photography sites. In part two she test-drives Fotolia and Shutterstock. Which did she pick?
By Annarita Tranfici,
Photographic lettering designs aren't new, but they can give your design a fresh edge. Annarita makes graphical text with Photoshop.
By Kerry Butters,
How do you choose a stock photography provider? Kerry has studied range, price and UX and gives us her insights. IStockphoto and 123RF are first up.
By Simone Sala,
Photoshop is still king graphics editor for windows, but monthly subscriptions aren't for everyone. Simone looks at some cost-effective alternatives.
By Elio Qoshi,
Getting your head around CSS animation can be tricky but Elio has a great tool to get you started. Bounce.js is free, funky and functional.
By Aaron T. Grogg,
Responsive web design is a core skill today, but it isn't everything. Aaron explains the advantages of an adaptive web approach.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Our current choice for the ubiquitous 'save' icon is the floppy disk -- a tech fossil -- but do we have a better alternative?
By James George,
Patterns are as old as art itself, but SVG opens up a raft of new possibilities online. James shows us some new tricks using Illustrator's Pattern Tool.
By James Edwards,
It's getting more common for sign-up forms to enforce a specific password format. But is this good password UX? And is it even good security?
By James George,
Portrait photos are one of the most common types of images on the web. James shows you how to use Photoshop to make big improvements quickly.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada is a long-time GIMP devotee, but like many of us, she likes to customize her setup. Today she shows us her favorite 5 GIMP plugins.