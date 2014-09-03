Content Research: The Power of User Interviews
By Georgina Laidlaw,
You can learn a lot from data, but it's hard to measure happiness. Georgina looks at how user interviews can help you understand the hearts of your users.
By Christian Leeds,
Infinite scroll has become a popular web design patterns, but that doesn't guarantee it's good. Christian weighs the pros and cons.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
Forget crystal balls, mind-reading and second guessing your users. Georgina walks you through the subtleties of surveying your user base.
By Alex Walker,
Stenography is 'old tech' that still makes sense today. Plover is an open source project designed to deliver 240 wpm typing to authors, bloggers and coders.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Languages are not flags, and flags are not languages. So, what is the best to approach representing language on the web? Gabrielle ponders.
By Lauren Ribando,
Great email designers create hardy, resourceful little emails that work almost anywhere. Lauren unveils some hard-won tricks for optimizing for the inbox.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
How do you know how your users are using your content? Georgina walks you through some of the hippest click tracking apps and heatmappers.
By Joyce Echessa,
Mobile design requires a specialist set of tools and Joyce has delivered a killer set of resources for all your design needs.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Icons are a central element of web design, but we need maximum flexibility with responsive design. Massimo shows us how to create an icon font from scratch.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
What if your content was broken, but you didn't know? Georgina looks at content research methods and how you can make your content work better.
By Simone Sala,
In the past video on the web has been about telling stories, video backgrounds are more about setting an emotional tone. Are they a design win or UX fail?
By Ada Ivanoff,
Video tutorials have a lower barrier to entry than ever before - the volume has skyrocketed, but the quality hasn't. So, how do you make your videos shine?
By Jessica Enders,
Satisficing is a combination of the word 'satisfy' and 'suffice', and describes the tendency to do just enough to get a result. How does this affect forms?
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Data can be powerful but making it appetizing is key. Gabrielle takes a close look at some tools that can help you present slick online charts.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Email newsletters are a powerful medium but require a different set of skills. Massimo gives you some useful pointers to get started.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Great magicians use the 'art of misdirection' to control their audience's perception of reality. We can do the same with our UX.
By Alex Bigman,
Great logos are a subtle blend of the typography and graphical, but switching the languages presents many challenges. Alex sums up your options.
By Elio Qoshi,
Fonts, icons and stock imagery are the raw fuel of web design, so Elio has scoured the web for some of the best Creative Commons resources out there.
By Amit Diwan,
It's easy to think that Assistive Technology is just another name screenreaders, but Amit shows us there is a wider variety of products in this category.
By Simone Sala,
Today Simone has five Photoshop plugins that help take the daily grind out your design work while giving you back time for stuff you’d rather be doing.
By Zack Wallace,
It's almost a year since Google launched 'Google Web Designer'. Zack takes it for a workout to see how it stacks up with a real-world project.
By Annarita Tranfici,
When you find something that works, it's easy to keep doing it day after day without seriously wondering if it's still the best approach.
By Diana MacDonald,
Parallax effects are certainly 'hip' but are they helpful to your brand, your product, or your UX? Diana finds it might depend on your goals.
By Massimo Cassandro,
When Adobe stopped developing Fireworks a lot of designers lost one of their favorite prototyping tools. Does Illustrator shape as a likely replacement?
By Gabrielle Gosha,
We've all seen that three lines icon, and have learned what it means, but does that make it good? Gabrielle looks for alternatives to the hamburger icon.
By Alex Walker,
By Alexis Ulrich,
Journalism isn't all about interviews and sound bites. Data journalists weave compelling and original stories by navigating worlds composed of data.
By Elio Qoshi,
Mobile UIs have been around since the 90's, but big screened smartphones really changed the game. Elio follows Google's journey to Material Design.
By Zack Wallace,
Humans are imprecise creatures by nature. We fumble and mis-click often. But what happens when bad UX decisions amplify our accidental clicks?
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Want to give your images a distinctive look? In this tour du force, Gabrielle shows you how to create 5 eye-catching photography styles in Photoshop.