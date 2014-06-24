Lauren is a front-end web developer who specializes in Email. She currently serves as the Email Build Specialist at Gilt.com, an innovative online shopping destination offering its members special access to the most inspiring merchandise and experiences all at insider prices.
Lauren's articles
Playing Nice in the Inbox
Playing Nice in the Inbox
Great email designers create hardy, resourceful little emails that work almost anywhere. Lauren unveils some hard-won tricks for optimizing for the inbox.
Rules for Best Practice Email Design: Coding Practices
By Lauren Ribando,
In the third installment of her email design series, Lauren runs through the email design coding practices for creating successful, cross-client emails.
Rules for Best Practice Email Design: Content
By Lauren Ribando,
In the second part of her best practice email series, Lauren focuses on the payload of your email. What are the keys to crafting a great message?
Rules for Best Practice Email Design: Layout
By Lauren Ribando,
Email design is all about limitations - like trying to fingerpaint the Mona Lisa. Fortunately Lauren is here to offer 5 simple rules to keep you on track.