How to Use jQuery’s ajax() Function for Asynchronous HTTP Requests
By Aurelio De Rosa, Maria Antonietta Perna,
Learn how to use $.ajax(), the most powerful jQuery Ajax function, to perform asynchronous HTTP requests.
By Craig Buckler,
Weighing up whether to keep using XMLHttpRequest vs the Fetch API's modern take? We look at the pros and cons of both options.
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to the Fetch API, a new standard that aims to unify fetching across the web and to replace XMLHttpRequest.
By Vildan Softic,
Look ma, no server! Don’t be held up waiting for the API to be built. Vildan Softic shows how to develop apps with the Angular 2 MockBackend class.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows how to use Google Analytics to track not just page views but also events such as Ajax updates, file downloads and social interactions.
By Sayed Rahman,
Most leading CMS platforms like WordPress use Ajax in their architecture. Sayed Rahman walks through how to use Ajax in WordPress with a real world example.
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson walks through building a wrapper for the Fetch API, step-by-step, to cache fetched AJAX results and avoid repeated requests to the server.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this tutorial, Firdaus Zahari shows you how to implement AJAX file uploads in your WordPress plugins.
By Jani Hartikainen,
In this Sinon tutorial, Jani Hartikainen demonstrates how to make unit testing non-trival JavaScript code trivial with the help of spies, stubs and mocks.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa shows how jQuery Deferred objects help us escape "callback hell" and discusses the different implementations in jQuery 1.x/2.x and jQuery 3
By Rohit Boggarapu,
Rohit Boggarapu demonstrates how to create interactive JavaScript charts using FusionCharts for the visualization and Google Sheets as the data source.
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl demonstrates how to use jQuery's getJSON helper to load JSON-encoded data from a server using a GET HTTP request.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov shows how to use CORS to further interact with other systems and websites in order to create even better Web experiences.
By Jorrit Diepstraten,
Jorrit Diepstraten shows how to create a SCRUD System using jQuery, JSON, DataTables and jQuery Validation plugins.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows us how far vanilla Ajax has come and suggests that jQuery may be an unnecessary dependency when communicating with your app's back-end.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial Narayan Prusty shows you how to create an autocomplete widget using Lea Verou's lightweight and customizable Awesomplete JavaScript library
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields dives into effective pagination techniques with jQuery and Ajax in PHP using the Silex framework for the sake of simplicity
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny uses ajax functionality in Drupal 8 to add some UX magic to a form from a previous tutorial - all without a single line of JavaScript. See how!
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to superagent and axios, two libraries to perform GET and POST requests, and much more.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Learn how to build an Ajax / jQuery powered "liking" module for Drupal with Abbas Suterwala!
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Isomorphic JavaScript applications are the future of the web. In this article Aurelio De Rosa examines the advantages they bring and the pitfalls to avoid.
By Daniel Sipos,
Drupal 7 can become even more "kitchen sink" if you spice it up with some AngularJS magic. Danny Sipos will show you how in this tutorial!
By Nick Salloum,
OctoberCMS is a Laravel-based CMS that aims to make content management simple and user friendly. Nick explains how dead easy it is to get started with it!
By Yojance Rabelo,
Using Ajax in your WordPress website is easier than you think. With jQuery on your side, you can submit data, as well as receive data, in your own plugins.
By Imran Latif,
Imran Latif dives deep into streaming and output buffering in PHP, explaining the ins and outs on various demos. Tune in to streamify your app.
By Bruno Skvorc,
See sample php job interview task - calculating the day of the week of an imaginary calendar
By Craig Buckler,
By Ashish Trivedi,
Learn how to build a social network type posting mechanism using jQuery, MongoDB and PHP
By Ashish Trivedi,
