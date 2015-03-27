Florian Rappl is an independent IT consultant working in the areas of client / server programming, High Performance Computing and web development. He is an expert in C/C++, C# and JavaScript. Florian regularly gives talks at conferences or user groups. You can find his blog at florian-rappl.de.
Florian's articles
How to Use SSL/TLS with Node.js
By Florian Rappl, Almir Bijedic,
Almir and Florian show how to implement SSL/TLS in Node.js applications, either for accessing HTTPS resources or for providing resources with encryption.
5 jQuery.each() Function Examples
By Florian Rappl, James Hibbard,
This article provides an extensive overview of the jQuery each() function, using several examples to show why it's one of jQuery's most important functions.
10 Essential TypeScript Tips and Tricks for Angular Devs
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl covers a set of tips and tricks that should come in handy in every Angular project and beyond when dealing with TypeScript.
Hands-on Functional Programming with Ramda.js
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl introduces Ramda.js, a powerful toolbox designed with functional programming in mind, and talks about the concepts on which its based.
Introduction to Functional Reactive Programming with RxJS
By Florian Rappl,
Curious about functional reactive programming? Florian Rappl explains the concepts, working through several examples using the RxJS library.
Ajax/jQuery.getJSON Simple Example
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl demonstrates how to use jQuery's getJSON helper to load JSON-encoded data from a server using a GET HTTP request.
Parallel JavaScript with ParallelJS
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl discusses why multi-threading is important and how to implement it in JavaScript with ParallelJS.
Spider: An Exciting Alternative to JavaScript
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl discussed Spider, a new compile-to-JavaScript language that seems promising. The article includes a demo to let you fix the features covered.
Make or Break: 5 of the Best Build Systems
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl compares five build systems — Make, Jake, Rake, FAKE and CMake — and explains the advantages and disadvantages of each.
Replace Make with Jake
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl introduces you to Jake, a tool that combines the concept and the advantages of Make with a Node.js environment.