Introduction to the Fetch API
JavaScript
In this article, we’ll learn what the new Fetch API looks like, what problems it solves, and the most practical way to retrieve remote data inside your web page using the
fetch() function.
For years, XMLHttpRequest has been web developers’ trusted sidekick. Whether directly or under the hood,
XMLHttpRequest has enabled Ajax and a whole new type of interactive experience, from Gmail to Facebook.
However,
XMLHttpRequest is slowly being superseded by the Fetch API. Both can be used to make network requests, but the Fetch API is Promise-based, which enables a cleaner, more concise syntax and helps keep you out of callback hell.
The Fetch API
The Fetch API provides a
fetch() method defined on the
window object, which you can use to perform requests. This method returns a Promise that you can use to retrieve the response of the request.
The
fetch method only has one mandatory argument, which is the URL of the resource you wish to fetch. A very basic example would look something like the following. This fetches the top five posts from r/javascript on Reddit:
fetch('https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/top/.json?limit=5')
.then(res => console.log(res));
If you inspect the response in your browser’s console, you should see a
Response object with several properties:
{
body: ReadableStream
bodyUsed: false
headers: Headers {}
ok: true
redirected: false
status: 200
statusText: ""
type: "cors"
url: "https://www.reddit.com/top/.json?count=5"
}
It seems that the request was successful, but where are our top five posts? Let’s find out.
Loading JSON
We can’t block the user interface waiting until the request finishes. That’s why
fetch() returns a
Promise, an object which represents a future result. In the above example, we’re using the
then method to wait for the server’s response and log it to the console.
Now let’s see how we can extract the JSON payload from that response once the request completes:
fetch('https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/top/.json?limit=5')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(json => console.log(json));
We start the request by calling
fetch(). When the promise is fulfilled, it returns a
Response object, which exposes a
json method. Within the first
then() we can call this
json method to return the response body as JSON.
However, the
json method also returns a promise, which means we need to chain on another
then(), before the JSON response is logged to the console.
And why does
json() return a promise? Because HTTP allows you to stream content to the client chunk by chunk, so even if the browser receives a response from the server, the content body might not all be there yet!
Async … await
The
.then() syntax is nice, but a more concise way to process promises in 2018 is using
async … await — a new syntax introduced by ES2017. Using
async Ú await means that we can mark a function as
async, then wait for the promise to complete with the
await keyword, and access the result as a normal object. Async functions are supported in all modern browsers (not IE or Opera Mini) and Node.js 7.6+.
Here’s what the above example would look like (slightly expanded) using
async … await:
async function fetchTopFive(sub) {
const URL = `https://www.reddit.com/r/${sub}/top/.json?limit=5`;
const fetchResult = fetch(URL)
const response = await fetchResult;
const jsonData = await response.json();
console.log(jsonData);
}
fetchTopFive('javascript');
Not much has changed. Apart from the fact that we’ve created an
async function, to which we’re passing the name of the subreddit, we’re now awaiting the result of calling
fetch(), then using
await again to retrieve the JSON from the response.
That’s the basic workflow, but things involving remote services doesn’t always go smoothly.
Handling Errors
Imagine we ask the server for a non-existing resource or a resource that requires authorization. With
fetch(), you must handle application-level errors, like 404 responses, inside the normal flow. As we saw previously,
fetch() returns a
Response object with an
ok property. If
response.ok is
true, the response status code lies within the 200 range:
async function fetchTopFive(sub) {
const URL = `http://httpstat.us/404`; // Will return a 404
const fetchResult = fetch(URL)
const response = await fetchResult;
if (response.ok) {
const jsonData = await response.json();
console.log(jsonData);
} else {
throw Error(response.statusText);
}
}
fetchTopFive('javascript');
The meaning of a response code from the server varies from API to API, and oftentimes checking
response.ok might not be enough. For example, some APIs will return a 200 response even if your API key is invalid. Always read the API documentation!
To handle a network failure, use a
try … catch block:
async function fetchTopFive(sub) {
const URL = `https://www.reddit.com/r/${sub}/top/.json?limit=5`;
try {
const fetchResult = fetch(URL)
const response = await fetchResult;
const jsonData = await response.json();
console.log(jsonData);
} catch(e){
throw Error(e);
}
}
fetchTopFive('javvascript'); // Notice the incorrect spelling
The code inside the
catch block will run only when a network error occurs.
You’ve learned the basics of making requests and reading responses. Now let’s customize the request further.
Change the Request Method and Headers
Looking at the example above, you might be wondering why you couldn’t just use one of the existing XMLHttpRequest wrappers. The reason is that there’s more the fetch API offers you than just the
fetch() method.
While you must use the same instance of
XMLHttpRequest to perform the request and retrieve the response, the fetch API lets you configure request objects explicitly.
For example, if you need to change how
fetch() makes a request (e.g. to configure the request method) you can pass a
Request object to the
fetch() function. The first argument to the
Request constructor is the request URL, and the second argument is an option object that configures the request:
async function fetchTopFive(sub) {
const URL = `https://www.reddit.com/r/${sub}/top/.json?limit=5`;
try {
const fetchResult = fetch(
new Request(URL, { method: 'GET', cache: 'reload' })
);
const response = await fetchResult;
const jsonData = await response.json();
console.log(jsonData);
} catch(e){
throw Error(e);
}
}
fetchTopFive('javascript');
Here, we specified the request method and asked it never to cache the response.
You can change the request headers by assigning a
Headers object to the request
headers field. Here’s how to ask for JSON content only with the
'Accept' header:
const headers = new Headers();
headers.append('Accept', 'application/json');
const request = new Request(URL, { method: 'GET', cache: 'reload', headers: headers });
You can create a new request from an old one to tweak it for a different use case. For example, you can create a POST request from a GET request to the same resource. Here’s an example:
const postReq = new Request(request, { method: 'POST' });
You also can access the response headers, but keep in mind that they’re read-only values.
fetch(request).then(response => console.log(response.headers));
Request and
Response follow the HTTP specification closely; you should recognize them if you’ve ever used a server-side language. If you’re interested in finding out more, you can read all about them on the Fetch API page on MDN.
Bringing it all Together
To round off the article, here’s a runnable example demonstrating how to fetch the top five posts from a particular subreddit and display their details in a list.
See the Pen Fetch API Demo by SitePoint (@SitePoint) on CodePen.
Try entering a few subreddits (e.g. ‘javascript’, ‘node’, ‘linux’, ‘lolcats’) as well as a couple of non-existent ones.
Where to Go from Here
In this article, you’ve seen what the new Fetch API looks like and what problems it solves. I’ve demonstrated how to retrieve remote data with the
fetch() method, how to handle errors and to create
Request objects to control the request method and headers.
And as the following graphic shows, support for
fetch() is good. If you need to support older browsers a polyfill is available.
So next time you reach for a library like jQuery to make Ajax requests, take a moment to think if you could use native browser methods instead.
