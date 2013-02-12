When he's not being a complete goofball, “they” drag Justyn into the office where he pretends to be a Senior Editor and Content Engineer at Creative Content Experts — a content marketing firm out of NW Arkansas. He has 10+ years’ experience in technical writing and geek-related fields. He loves WordPress, coffee, and peanut butter a little too much.
Justyn's articles
Understanding the Difference: WordPress.com vs WordPress.org
New to WordPress? Trying to understand the differences between WordPress.com and WordPress.org? This video covers WordPress.com vs WordPress.org in detail.
Build An FAQ Page That Tracks Popular Questions
10 Ways to Speed Up Your Site
One of the best ways to improve the overall experience on your site is to enhance your site speed.
How To Tailor a WordPress Template In 15 Minutes
Create a Customized Print Stylesheet in Minutes
In this article, Justyn Hornor will show you how to set up a stylesheet just for printing off your content on a website.
Build a Responsive Design Using 960 Grid
In a recent post, I detailed how to design a 12-column theme built around a 960 pixel grid. In this article, we will upgrade our theme concept and make the entire thing responsive.
Design a Stylized Custom WordPress Login Screen
The Ultimate Include/Require Script for WordPress
Design Organized Websites Rapidly with 960 Grid
The Definitive Guide to CSS Transitions
Responsive, Real-Time Graphs in WordPress: Finishing Touches
This is the last part of series on real time graphs in WordPress.
Responsive, Real-Time Graphs in WordPress: Dealing with Data
Responsive, Real-Time Graphs in WordPress: Plugins and Plotting
How to Handle Price-Sensitive Design Clients
Price-sensitive clients have special needs and there are a number of techniques you can apply to help close sales and keep these clients happy.
Responsive, Real-Time Graphs in WordPress: Form Processing
Build Responsive, Real-Time Graphs in WordPress: Functions and Data
Build Responsive, Real-Time Graphs in WordPress: Introduction
How To Install jQuery Mobile on Your WordPress Site the Right Way
How To (and Why You Should) Build a Reading Mode in WordPress
This article is about tips and features of Reading Mode in WordPress.
Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Form Completion and Data Reporting
Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Multi-Page Processing
This is the 3rd part of the series Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Multi-Page Processing. In part three, we’re going to update (not insert) the data into the row we started for this form and show how we can make an optional version of the form based upon previous data entries.
Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Data Storage
Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Introduction
Build a Child Theme in WordPress with 2 Files and 2 Minutes
